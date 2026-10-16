Vikings’ Standout Receives Blunt Update Among Contract Concerns

Everyone is trying to figure out whether or not the 2026 Minnesota Vikings are a contender or a pretender.

Offensively, the Vikings have fielded one of the worst offenses in football through five weeks. Thankfully, the unit showed some signs of life during Minnesota’s 23-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints last Sunday.

On the other side of the ball, Brian Flores’ defense has been on an absolute tear. It’s definitely the most aggressive unit in the league and is likely the best all-around. Everyone knows Flores coaches with fierce tenacity and relies on pressure to make it all work.

There’s no question that the Vikings’ CB room has been a major beneficiary of the approach to the game. So much so that one Vikings corner is standing above the rest.

Vikings CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Has Been Balling Out

Kyle Joudry of Vikings Territory pointed out that Vikings CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. is the top-graded corner by PFF in 2026. He provided a bit of an explanation.

“Vikings corner Isaiah Rodgers has been playing some sturdy football. In fact, PFF contends that he has been elite.

The public discourse around the analytics website hasn’t been particularly kind in 2026. And, to be sure, there are good reasons to be critical of many of the assessments within the grading system. Presumably, though, most in Minnesota will be pleased to see that Mr. Rodgers is sitting at 1st overall in the system’s corner ranking.”

Rodgers Sr. has been balling out and is fitting right in in his second year in Brian Flores’ defense. The problem, however, is that his contract is just that: two years.

The Vikings will have to pay up for his services by extending him at some point before March, and it’s likely that his price tag has only gone up this year.

Minnesota Gets Favorable Placement in Recent Power Rankings

Kristopher Knox recently showed the Minnesota Vikings some respect in a recent power rankings list submitted by Bleacher Report. Knox put the Vikings in 3rd, behind the Chiefs and 49ers, who are also undefeated. He took some time to sell the masses on the idea.

“The Minnesota Vikings moved to 5-0 on Sunday, and for the first time this season, things seemed to be clicking in all phases.

Having Justin Jefferson back in the lineup was huge, and it helped Kyler Murray deliver his best performance as a Viking so far. Aaron Jones returned from a first-quarter knee injury and ran for 113 yards, while Minnesota’s defense held the New Orleans Saints to a mere 142 total yards.