Vikings, Justin Herbert Get Compelling Trade Message

The Minnesota Vikings have some big decisions to make regarding the QB position.

Kyler Murray hasn’t been delivering on what fans expected of him, and it’s clear. The Vikings have consistently had one of the worst offenses in the league this season, and there’s no clear sign of it getting better.

Minnesota has come up in rumors with Kirk Cousins and Daniel Jones, and time will tell on those fronts. As the trade deadline nears, the Vikings could look to go even bigger. Could there really be a massive trade with an AFC West team on the horizon?

Vikings Could Still Go the Justin Herbert Route

Will Ragatz of Bring Me the Sports mentioned struggling Chargers QB Justin Herbert as the Vikings’ fourth-most realistic trade target at the position.

“There’s a big drop in feasibility after the top three names on this list. This would be the stunning blockbuster move. It’s highly unlikely but can’t be entirely ruled out.

The Chargers are 0-7. Herbert, in truly bizarre fashion, is right there with Jones as the worst quarterback in the league. After six straight seasons with a passer rating of at least 93, he’s down at sub-McCarthy levels (69.3) with 5 TDs and a league-high 10 INTs. It’s hard to wrap your head around how far he’s fallen this season.

Herbert has three years left after this one on his massive contract. If the Vikings were to trade for him, they’d be making a big bet that this year is an anomaly. Even with his struggles, the Chargers would undoubtedly ask for multiple first-round picks. It’s difficult to see Teasley deciding to hitch the Vikings’ future to Herbert.”

It would truly be a massive swing for the fences if the team were to trade for Herbert. What seems most likely right now is that Minnesota sleeps in the bed they made with Kyler Murray. At most, they may pivot to Carson Wentz if nothing improves.

Minnesota’s Defense Gets Broken Down at End of Lions Loss

Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit pointed out how badly the Detroit Lions’ run game demolished the Vikings’ defense towards the end of the contest on Sunday.

“According to Shawn Syed, the Lions’ 16.2 explosive play rate on Sunday was the highest mark of the Flores’ era with the Vikings. According to the FOX broadcast, the Lions forced more missed tackles than any team against this Vikings defense. Colton Pouncy was the first to point out that Detroit’s 230 total rushing yards were the second-most ever allowed by any Flores-led Vikings defense.”

Detroit’s offense wasn’t too fast to get going. However, on the last handful of drives, it came alive on the ground. Jahmyr Gibbs led the charge with 153 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Sione Vaki also had a solid outing, touting it 11 times for 65 yards.

The Vikings must get things figured out quickly, as they host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football next week.