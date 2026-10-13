Vikings’ Kyler Murray Sent Blunt Message After Week 5 Win

The Minnesota Vikings are off to a 5-0 start in 2026, just as everyone expected. The defense has been carrying the load while the offense still tries to find a rhythm.

While Brian Flores has coordinated arguably the best defense in the NFL, Kyler Murray and company have been sputtering. That changed a bit in Week 5, as Murray finally seemed to settle into his job a bit. Really, the comfort came in the fourth quarter of Week 4, when Murray completed almost every pass and led a game-sealing drive.

Week 5, however, provided a whole new sense of comfort for Vikings fans regarding their QB.

Vikings QB Kyler Murray Gets an “A” from Bleacher Report

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report recently graded each QB’s performance in Week 5, and it sounds like he was a fan of Kyler Murray.

“Murray understands the assignment when it comes to serving as the Vikings’ starting quarterback: Get the ball to Jefferson,” said Sobleski. “This growing rapport was punctuated by a touchdown connection in the back of the end zone with three New Orleans Saints defenders in the vicinity.”

Sobleski also included a quote from Kevin O’Connell on Murray’s brilliant touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson: “I didn’t necessarily see that two-by-two box in the back corner of the end zone that Kyler put that ball into. But I will say this: his trust is something. And it is Justin Jefferson.”

Murray finished the contest 24 for 30, an exact 80% completion rate. In those throws, he racked up 229 yards and a touchdown, and didn’t turn the ball over. As we all know, Murray’s legs are also a threat, and he showed that with 51 yards on 10 carries.

Could Jauan Jennings Be on the Move?

Sure, with the team being 5-0 thanks in part to an identity of pounding the rock, Minnesota may not want to change a thing. Still, they’ll have to take a look at their resource expenditure and the return on investment they’re receiving. One of those big investments this offseason was WR Jauan Jennings.

Jennings has appeared in four games and has only caught 2 passes for 9 yards on 5 targets.

Without him in the lineup, the rushing attack is likely not much different. As proven so far, the passing game likely wouldn’t be much worse either. This isn’t to say that Jennings isn’t a good football player, as he obviously is. However, it may just not be a fit in Minnesota.

The Vikings could look to offload him to another team, preferably in the AFC, that could utilize his talents more. If Minnesota were to deal him away, they would save in the neighborhood of $5 million this season after all is said and done. This money could potentially be used to compensate a player they receive in another potential trade; perhaps an interior lineman or running back.

Minnesota recently signed Odell Beckham Jr. to the practice squad and worked out names like Juju Smith-Schuster and D’Wayne Eskridge. There has to be a reason as to why, and Jauan Jennings might play a role in that.