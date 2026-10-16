Vikings Massive Trade News Emerges Before Deadline

The Minnesota Vikings are 5-0, but that doesn’t mean they need to be scared to make a deal or two.

The NFL’s trade deadline falls on November 10th this year at 4 PM EST. Any deals between teams will need to be submitted for approval by the NFL before this time. Every season, we see numerous moves made in the days leading up to the deadline. This year, we may see the Vikings jump into the mix, potentially multiple times.

The Vikings could be in the market for a running back or a tight end with expertise in blocking. Josh Oliver was lost for the season a couple of weeks ago, and T.J. Hockenson isn’t the best blocker in the world. The Vikings run 12 personnel a healthy amount, and Gavin Bartholomew and Benjamin Yurosek are more of the vertical-receiving archetype of tight end.

The team could also use some running back help.

Earlier today, we got some insight into how the Vikings might navigate the trade market.

Vikings Insider Drops Some Knowledge On Trade Strategy

Alec Lewis of The Athletic appeared on KFAN this morning and had some interesting insight. He spoke about how he believes Nolan Teasley will approach the deadline.

“I just don’t think he’s ever going to pass up any opportunity that could go down the road of making this team better. That’s very cliché, and that’s probably very general to hear. But I really think their actions kind of behind the scenes, and their willingness to answer calls on a lot of different players, kind of prove that, from what I’ve kind of gathered so far.”

It’s sounding like Lewis knows a thing or two. He continued, “I just expect Nolan Teasley and this front office to be really, really active, whether that produces a bunch of moves or not. I do expect that to be the case over the next three weeks.”

Buckle up, because Minnesota could be wheeling and dealing over the next handful of weeks.

Minnesota, C.J. Stroud Could Be a Good Match if Offensive Struggles Continue

The Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud are currently at an impasse at the negotiation table. Both the team and the player agreed to table negotiations until after the conclusion of the 2026 season. Stroud remains under Houston’s contractual control through 2027, as the Texans did decide to pick up his fifth-year option.

If Kyler Murray’s price tag doesn’t seem too appealing to the Vikings after this season, then there may be movement here. Of course, this depends on many factors. For one, the Vikings need to be sure that they don’t want to extend Murray. Additionally, the Texans will have to both decide they aren’t extending Stroud and receive a trade offer rich enough for them to take.

As far as trade compensation goes, it would certainly be a lot. Even though the Vikings would have to extend him, they would still likely have to give up multiple first-round picks over the next handful of seasons. Given the assumed strength of the 2027 NFL Draft class, it probably wouldn’t go over super well with a lot of fans.

C.J. Stroud is having a sneaky solid season despite the Texans being 1-4. Per SumerSports, his +0.07 EPA/pass ranks 12th, and he is yet to throw an interception this season.