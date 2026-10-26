Vikings’ Undefeated Start Still Raises Questions About Kyler Murray

The Minnesota Vikings left U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday with a 16-10 win over the Colts and an undefeated record intact. Spectacular start to the season indeed. Vikings fans should rejoice as the only team left in the NFL that is still undefeated, but why are there still questions about whether this team is for real? The game left the same lingering question that has followed this team for most of the season. How long can the defense keep carrying an offense that still looks like it is struggling to figure it out?

Kyler Murray & Vikings Offense Struggle

Minnesota moved the ball for about 275 yards and scored one touchdown Sunday. Kyler Murray finished 14 of 24 for 150 yards , and the only real spark came on a 35-yard scramble late in the third quarter that set up a short touchdown pass to T.J. Hockenson. Outside of that, the offense spent most of the afternoon grinding its gears and not consistently moving the chains. The Colts were missing CB Sauce Gardner, who has struggled this year, but is still the team’s top corner. They ranked 21st in the run and pass defense coming into the game. This should have been an opportunity to showcase the ability of this offense.

KOC Addresses Media On Offense

Kevin O’Connell met with reporters Monday and stuck to a message he has used before . He pointed to nine explosive plays and said the group is “not far off,” adding that he remains confident the offense will come around. He was also asked about the idea he floated earlier in the year about wanting an “elevator” at quarterback. O’Connell suggested wanting someone who raises the level of the players around him rather than just managing the game. O’Connell suggested Murray’s scramble showed a piece of that, but the larger point was clear: consistency still has to arrive before the schedule gets harder. The media sees it, and the fans see it. The message from KOC is still confidence in Murray and the offense figuring it out.

Media Calling For A Change

Not everyone is waiting on that. On television, Michael Irvin was more direct. He said the Vikings are not going to get far with this version of the offense under Murray and floated the idea of turning back to Carson Wentz, who stepped in earlier this season and helped the team win when Murray was out with a concussion. Irvin’s take is not new, but it landed harder after another low-output win. Wentz has had better.

Prior to the game, former NFL Head Coach Jon Gruden floated the idea of sending a second-round pick for former Vikings QB Kirk Cousins. Kirk is currently leading the league in passing touchdowns with 16 TDs despite not having a number 1 receiver and his best option being tight end Brock Bowers. Kirk is familiar with KOC’s offense and has chemistry with the current receiving corps. It isn’t as crazy as it may sound. Kirk would only be owed somewhere around $1 million this year, and would likely be released and renegotiate a new deal to avoid the poison pill in his contract. The Vikings would only owe a $10 million roster bonus and avoid the steep $78.6 million hit as long as he is not on the roster on the 5th day of the new league year.

Difficult Stretch Ahead

The defense continues to make the undefeated record possible. Brian Flores’ unit has been one of the league’s best, and Minnesota has not allowed a fourth-quarter touchdown in 11 straight games. Harrison Smith’s late interception and Blake Cashman’s pressure gave the Colts almost nothing in the second half. That side of the ball has bought the offense time, but the upcoming stretch—Lions, Bills, Packers , 49ers—will test how much longer that can last. That is the toughest schedule in the league over the next four games and will surely test this defense. They will need a better performance from the offense to get some wins in that gauntlet.

O’Connell is still betting that Murray can become the elevator he described. Right now, though, the offense is mostly getting carried by the defense and special teams. The questions about Kyler Murray at quarterback are not going away. The trade deadline is approaching. GM Nolan Teasley may have to decide if quarterback is also a position of need at the deadline.