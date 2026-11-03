Vikings Put on Notice After Embarrassing Lions Loss

The Minnesota Vikings are regrouping after their first loss of the season to the Detroit Lions in Week 8. The team is 6-1, but the vibe around the fanbase makes you think the sky is falling.

Perhaps there’s a point to the panic. Minnesota’s offense has been completely anemic to begin the year. The glaring issue is that this isn’t a new thing under Kevin O’Connell. The Vikings’ offense has been completely missing since Week 17 of 2024. Through J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz, Max Brosmer, and now Kyler Murray, the signs of life have been minimal in the once-electric unit.

It’s clear that if there’s one thing keeping the Vikings from being true contenders, it’s the offense. Faith isn’t super high in the team, and any that exists is mainly in the defense.

After being one of the top teams in most power rankings, mostly by default via record, the Vikings are beginning to fall.

Vikings Starting to Fall Down Power Rankings

Bleacher Report has now updated its power rankings post-Week 8, and the Vikings’ positioning has dipped. Last week, the Vikings were in 2nd; this week, it’s down to 6th for Minnesota.

The justification comes from Moe Moton:

“The Minnesota Vikings were perfect in the standings for the first two months of the season, but that ended on the first day of November. Despite their mediocre quarterback play, the Vikings are still one of the league’s best teams, so they should remain within the top 10 in the power rankings for now.

However, Minnesota could start to tumble in the next few weeks. They’ll face the Buffalo Bills, the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, and the San Francisco 49ers. With Kyler Murray under center, the Vikings may struggle to keep pace with those teams.