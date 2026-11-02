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Vikings Receive Devastating Message About Brian Flores’ Defense

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Minnesota Vikings v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 27: Blake Cashman #51 of the Minnesota Vikings hits Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Mayfield throws the ball during the second half of the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings lost their first contest since November 30th, 2025, yesterday against the Detroit Lions.

As with almost every other game of their season, it was a low-scoring affair. The contest ended in a 19-15 final score, with the Vikings’ offense again failing to find a rhythm. While Kevin O’Connell is facing mounting pressure to get things figured out offensively, the defense may face new issues.

When your offense is as inefficient as the Vikings’ has been, eventually, the defense will break. It doesn’t matter how good it is. That’s exactly what we saw towards the end of the game yesterday at Ford Field.

Vikings’ Defense Gets Broken Down at End of Lions Loss

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 01: Sione Vaki #33 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at Ford Field on November 01, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit pointed out how badly the Detroit Lions’ run game demolished the Vikings’ defense towards the end of the contest on Sunday.

According to Shawn Syed, the Lions’ 16.2 explosive play rate on Sunday was the highest mark of the Flores’ era with the Vikings. According to the FOX broadcast, the Lions forced more missed tackles than any team against this Vikings defense. Colton Pouncy was the first to point out that Detroit’s 230 total rushing yards were the second-most ever allowed by any Flores-led Vikings defense.”

Detroit’s offense wasn’t too fast to get going. However, on the last handful of drives, it came alive on the ground. Jahmyr Gibbs led the charge with 153 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Sione Vaki also had a solid outing, touting it 11 times for 65 yards.

The Vikings must get things figured out quickly, as they host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football next week.

Minnesota and San Francisco Had a Trade for Jauan Jennings Agreed To; Jennings Declined

Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – OCTOBER 25: Jauan Jennings #14 of the Minnesota Vikings watches the ball bounce in the air after a reception attempt against the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The NFL account for Underdog Sports on shared a report from Jay Glazer.

Glazer: 49ers had trade worked out for Jauan Jennings contingent on a FaceTime with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch but Jennings said he wanted to stay in Minnesota.

In a weird turn of events, Jennings declined to return back to San Francisco. It was obviously a natural fit, as he had some solid seasons under Kyle Shanahan. With Jennings’ lack of production in Minnesota, it’s also shocking to hear he wants to stay.

Another interesting part of it all is that the Vikings would consider dealing him to the 49ers. Minnesota and San Francisco are currently in a foot race for the NFC’s first seed. Would they really want to aid the enemy?

Jennings brought his season totals to 6 receptions for 54 yards yesterday in Detroit.

 

Brevan Bane Brevan Bane is a sports scribe covering the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Wild, and Cincinnati Bengals. Brevan began his writing career by making a platform on Twitter and leveraging his presence into writing and content creation opportunities for outlets like PurplePTSD, Vikings Territory, The Noise, Hockey Wilderness, and the The Skolcial Network YouTube channel. You can follow him on X @brevmanbane. More about Brevan Bane

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Vikings Receive Devastating Message About Brian Flores’ Defense

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