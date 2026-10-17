Vikings Urged to Swing Big Trade Amid Depth Concerns

The Minnesota Vikings limped their way to 5-0 without multiple big-time contributors on the field on Sunday.

Last Sunday, the Vikings had to make it work without the following names:

TE T.J. Hockenson (started, injured and ruled out after first drive)

TE Josh Oliver (out for season, torn bicep)

WR Jordan Addison (hamstring)

RB Jordan Mason (IR, thumb)

LT Christian Darrisaw (concussion)

LG Donovan Jackson (out for season, torn meniscus)

Minnesota was able to overcome the ailments and walked out of New Orleans victorious by a score of 23-13. The Vikings will likely have Addison, Mason, Darrisaw, and Hockenson all back sooner rather than later. Conversely, Minnesota could bring in guard depth via the trade market.

Vikings Trade Pitch Lands Them Brother of Max Bredeson

Devon Planta of Vikings On SI recently pitched the acquisition of Buccaneers guard Ben Bredeson. Yes, the last name does relate him to his brother and Vikings FB, Max Bredeson.

“Although a family reunion would certainly be heartwarming, a potential trade for the former 2020 fourth-rounder isn’t just about reuniting the brothers or improving the locker room’s already-good vibes,” began Planta.

After all, the elder Bredeson boasts the kind of experience Minnesota’s O-line could use at the moment. The 28-year-old gap-opener has played 78 games (58 starts) across his time with the Buccaneers, Giants, and Ravens, as well as a trio of postseason appearances. Although he’s played all three interior positions, most of Bredeson’s snaps have come at left guard, where he’s played 2,960 compared with 586 at center and 487 on the right side, per Pro Football Focus.”

Ben Bredeson began his career with the Ravens, but found himself on the New York Giants via trade. He would stay in the Big Apple through the 2023 season and has been with Tampa Bay ever since.

Vikings G Joe Huber has played well, but Bredeson would be a welcome addition for depth on the interior, something Minnesota seemingly always has to call upon.

WR Jauan Jennings: Best and Worst Landing Spots

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report recently released a list of the five top WR trade targets that may be available. On that list, of course, was the Vikings’ own Jauan Jennings.

In Davenport’s opinion, the worst landing spot for Jennings is in Pittsburgh.

“The Steelers could use another wide receiver,” began Davenport. “The Michael Pittman Jr. trade has yet to produce the expected results, and Roman Wilson is expected to miss multiple weeks with a hand injury. Mike McCarthy’s West Coast offense isn’t a bad fit for Jennings either.