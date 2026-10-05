Vikings’ Will Reichard Is Perfect Again in Win Over Dolphins

The snap was clean and the hold steady when Will Reichard stepped into his fifth kick of the afternoon. From 29 yards, the ball rose, stayed true, and dropped between the posts, giving the Minnesota Vikings a little more breathing room Sunday. Minnesota had spent the day moving the chains without ever reaching the end zone. The scoreboard showed 15-10 because Reichard had supplied every point the Vikings put up.

Stats Don’t Lie

Will Reichard opened with a 47-yarder that gave the home crowd its first reason to stand. A 50-yarder followed before halftime, then a 33-yarder as the half expired. In the second half, he added a 41-yarder and closed with the short one. Five attempts, five makes. The streak that began the previous season now stood at 31 consecutive field goals dating back to October 2025.

Reliable Reichard

That reliability had been building for more than a year. In 2025 he connected on 33 of 35 attempts, drilled a franchise-record 62-yarder, and became the first player to make four field goals of 59 yards or longer in one season. Those numbers earned him first-team All-Pro recognition from the Associated Press. Pro Bowl voters passed him over anyway for Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey. That snub still circulated among Vikings fans like myself even after the All-Pro nod arrived. That hurt just as much as the controversy surrounding his missed kick due to a camera cable in October of 2025.

Usually Will Reichard’s kicks are met with cheers. Sunday they were mixed with boo’s, not for Reichard, though, but for the offense. The offense’s anemic scoring has formed a blister for fans. It is there, we feel it, and it’s painful. Painful to watch. Head Coach Kevin O’Connell and quarterback Kyler Murray will get plenty of questions this week on it. It’s tough for a fan, given how good our special teams have been with Will Reichard, Myles Price, and a lights-out defense. Fans want something to cheer about on offense. The fanbase is happy with a win and to be 4-0, but the truth is winning this way with only field goals and hoping the defense doesn’t break isn’t a recipe for sustained success.

Reichard Is A Favorite

Will Reichard, or “Will the Thrill” as he is nicknamed, is a fan favorite. Why? He is consistently good. You don’t have to worry about him being the reason you lose. Reichard approaches kicks the same way every time. He lines up, swings through the ball, and walks off the same way each time the offense stalled inside scoring range Sunday. Teammates know what Will Reichard brings, and he is beloved in the locker room. He was even chosen to unveil the Minnesota Vikings 2026 schedule over a star as big as Justin Jefferson.

As a kicker.

A kicker is that big of a star. That certainly speaks volumes.

Whether this offense gets going this season or not, one thing is certain: Will Reichard will be ready. His performance already places him alone atop the early 2026 kicker rankings. Whether he gets the Pro Bowl nod is a question the remaining performances will answer. Sometimes it is about popularity and name recognition. People are getting to know Will Reichard. He is known for being one of the best in the league. Not just for his leg. He also has a sense of humor that Vikings fans love,, and the rest of the league is starting to notice both.