Vikings Urged to Acquire $64 Million Defensive Lineman

The Minnesota Vikings seem to be a more likely trade suitor for offensive pieces. Minnesota sits at 4-0 to begin this season, but the team is struggling significantly to move the ball or score many points.

On Wednesday, though, Pro Football Focus’s Bradley Locker proposed the Vikings go in the other direction and load up on defense at the NFL trade deadline.

Locker included Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Zach Sieler on his list of 15 trade candidates before this year’s deadline. The PFF analyst then named the Vikings a possible fit.

“Sieler consistently ranked among the league’s most underrated defensive players over the last few years, but his play hasn’t been exemplary since 2024. Sieler has been ineffective in the run game this season, with his 30.0 PFF run-defense grade the second-worst among qualified defensive linemen. His pass-rushing metrics are a step up from last year, but they still fall below the league average,” wrote Locker.

“Dolphins brass has been keen on trading older players on large deals, and the 31-year-old Sieler definitely qualifies.”

Locker also named the Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and Chicago Bears possible fits for Sieler. But Locker had the Vikings at the top of his potential suitors for the Dolphins defensive lineman.

Last August, Sieler agreed to a 3-year, $64 million extension to stay in Miami. In 17 games last season, Sieler had 47 combined tackles, including 10 for loss with 5.5 sacks.

What Dolphins’ Zach Sieler Would Bring to Vikings

Getty Pro Football Focus’s Bradley Locker called the Minnesota Vikings a possible fit for Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Zach Sieler.

With the extension, the 31-year-old isn’t scheduled to become a free agent until 2030. But the Dolphins could potentially move on from the veteran before next month’s trade deadline because of his age.

Miami has had a very tough schedule to begin this season. So things might improve for the Dolphins in the weeks leading up to the deadline. But Miami is 0-4, and pundits don’t expect the team to be competitive for a playoff spot.

If the Dolphins are going to trade Sieler, this trade deadline will likely be the best time for Miami to get the best return for the defensive lineman.

In 2023 and 2024, Sieler posted 10 sacks in each campaign. Although Locker sees him as a liability against the run, his pass rushing ability should attract suitors on the trade market.

The Vikings lead the NFL in scoring defense and are ranked fifth in yards allowed. Minnesota also leads the league in sacks.

With that in mind, the Vikings don’t really need Sieler even as a rotational pass rusher. But his presence along Minnesota’s defensive line could give the team more of a pass rushing presence along the interior. Sieler has two sacks, five tackles for loss and three quarterback hits in four games this season.

Levi Drake Rodriguez leads all Vikings defensive linemen with one sack this season. Edge Rushers Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel have 5.5 and 3.0 sacks each, respectively.