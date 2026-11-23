The New England Patriots couldn’t help their own cause in the AFC playoff race Sunday. That’s because the team was on a bye week.

But they did get some unexpected assistance from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Previously at 2-7, the Eagles were home underdogs against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11. Yet, the Eagles led wire-to-wire versus the Steelers and defeated their cross-state rivalry 19-16.

The Philadelphia win, or the Pittsburgh loss, could have significant ramifications on the Patriots playoff hopes.

How Steelers Loss in Week 11 Helps Patriots

The Patriots still sit outside the playoff picture with a 5-5 record. They hold the No. 8 seed in the AFC, which means New England currently has the best record in the conference that isn’t in a postseason spot.

However, the Patriots now sit only a game back of the Steelers, who are 6-4. New England was already a game out of the final spot because entering Sunday, the Cleveland Browns held the No. 7 seed at 6-4. But Pittsburgh’s loss is still significant.

The Patriots could have two opportunities to chase down a playoff spot — either by passing the Browns or Steelers. But also, the Patriots have a clearer path to catching the Steelers in the standings than the Browns.

To win a tiebreaker versus Cleveland, New England would have to own a better conference record. Against the Steelers, though, the Patriots won the teams’ head-to-head matchup during Week 2.

That means in any situation where the Patriots finish with the same record as the Steelers, New England will earn the higher playoff seed.

That could be the difference between making and missing the postseason.

For what it’s worth, the Patriots also have the inside track over the Browns on a playoff spot. The tiebreaker in situations where teams don’t face each other is conference record. New England owns a 5-1 record versus the AFC.

That record would also apply in a 3-team tiebreaker situation where the Patriots, Steelers and Browns all finish with the same record.

New England Needs Tommy DeVito to Step Up to Stay in AFC Playoff Race

While the Patriots got help in the playoff race Sunday, it won’t matter much if New England can’t confidently replace injured quarterback Drake Maye. The Patriots starting quarterback suffered a fractured right fibula, which pundits expect to sideline Maye until at least early January.

Analysts linked the Patriots to several quarterbacks on the free agent market during the bye week. But New England appears to be moving forward with Tommy DeVito as the team’s new starter behind center.

DeVito took the league by storm as a rookie, winning three of his first four starts with the New York Giants in 2023. But since then, he has gone 0-4 as a starter.

Last week against the Detroit Lions, he struggled during his first significant playing time for the Patriots. In three appearances this season, DeVito has completed 16 of 32 passes for 132 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

DeVito has averaged only 4.1 yards per pass.

That’s going to have to be a lot better if the Patriots are going to catch the Steelers or Browns.

The Patriots will aim to move back above the .500 mark in Week 12 against the 1-9 Los Angeles Chargers.