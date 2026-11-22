The New England Patriots could get more than an injury replacement by adding Daniel Jones.

Greg Bedard believes the veteran could help Drake Maye, too.

The Boston Sports Journal reporter made his case for bringing Jones to New England following his release from the Indianapolis Colts. He pointed to the quarterback’s postseason experience and time playing for Brian Daboll.

“He’s won a playoff game. He’s played in the system under Brian Daboll with the Giants. So he would have some familiarity with the system,” Bedard said in comments shared by Patriots on CLNS.

With Maye hurt, the Patriots have a need at quarterback. Bedard sees reasons to consider Jones past the next start.

“I’m not the biggest Jones fan but this is something I would absolutely do,” Bedard said. “I would claim Daniel Jones.”

Jones Brings Playoff Experience and Background Connected to Patriots

Jones helped the New York Giants beat the Minnesota Vikings 31-24 in the wild-card round following the 2022 season.

In his postseason debut, he threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. He added 78 rushing yards, setting a Giants playoff record for a quarterback, according to the team’s account of that victory.

Daboll coached that team. He and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels previously worked together on New England’s coaching staff.

Bedard views Jones’ experience under Daboll as legitimate preparation for learning the Patriots’ offense. Any newcomer would face a short window to absorb the playbook and gain his teammates’ trust.

Jones’ recent production gives New England something else to weigh. The Colts announced his release Nov. 20 after he threw seven touchdown passes and 13 interceptions across 11 starts this season. He completed 58.4% of his passes for 1,974 yards.

Indianapolis named Anthony Richardson its starter, ending Jones’ run leading the offense.

Those struggles help explain his availability. His playoff performance shows why Bedard believes there’s still something worth thinking about.

Bedard Sees Value in a Veteran Alongside Maye

Bedard mentioned the example of Jacoby Brissett, who helped Maye during his rookie season.

“Just having Daniel Jones as a veteran in the room, I think could be of some benefit, like he [Drake Maye] had in Jacoby [Brissett] when he was here,” Bedard said.

The Patriots brought Brissett back in 2024 with a clear role. Along with competing to start, he would mentor Maye and a young offense, the team’s website explained that spring.

That history gives Bedard a model for what Jones might bring. An experienced teammate could share what he sees in meetings and help work through film.

New England must first address who plays as Maye recovers. ESPN reported he fractured his right fibula and could miss the rest of the regular season.

Tommy DeVito and Behren Morton know the offense, as Jones would bring a alternate set of experiences.