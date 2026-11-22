Tom Brady has a message for the people deciding whether Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft belong in Canton.

The former New England Patriots quarterback wants Hall of Fame voters to “come to their senses.”

Brady made his case during FOX NFL Sunday on November 22. His former coach and longtime owner have advanced to the final stage of consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2027.

Both still need the votes. Brady sees enough evidence in the championships they built together.

Tom Brady Backs Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft

Brady’s strongest personal endorsement went to the coach who helped him win six Super Bowls in New England.

Speaking about Belichick, Brady said “there’s nobody that I’d rather play for than him.”

He praised Kraft’s work across the league, saying “it’s been exceptional.” Brady then predicted “a big Patriot party” in Canton next August, according to FOX Sports.

That would bring several chapters of the franchise’s history together. Belichick coached New England from 2000 through 2023. Kraft bought the team in 1994.

Their cases go past their years with Brady. Belichick earned two Super Bowl rings as an assistant with the New York Giants before winning six as New England’s head coach.

Kraft helped keep the Patriots in New England and privately financed Gillette Stadium.

A shared ceremony for Patriots fans would nicely honor the coach and owner behind the franchise’s championship run. Brady’s comments made clear where he stands on both men.

What Comes Next in the Hall of Fame Vote

The Hall of Fame announced Nov. 19 that Belichick advanced through the coach category and Kraft through the contributor category.

They will join 13 player candidates in a pool of 15. Selectors will narrow that group to 10, then seven. Each remaining candidate needs at least 80% approval to earn election.

The Hall will announce the class at NFL Honors in February. Enshrinement follows in August in Canton, Ohio.

Rob Gronkowski adds a Patriots connection to this voting cycle. The former tight end first becomes eligible in 2027.

His career included four Super Bowl titles, five Pro Bowl selections and four first-team All-Pro honors. He played all 11 of his NFL seasons with Brady, winning three championships in New England and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as the Buccaneers detailed when he retired.

The chance for a Patriots gathering exists. The selection committee will decide which faces take the stage.