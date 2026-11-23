The New England Patriots have a quarterback injury to track on the other side of their next matchup.

Justin Herbert went into concussion protocol following the Los Angeles Chargers’ 27-24 loss to the New York Jets on November 22. So, his availability may not be 100% ahead of New England’s visit next Sunday.

Hayley Elwood reported the news on X, citing the Chargers’ public relations staff.

“Justin Herbert is in the concussion protocol per Chargers PR,” Elwood wrote. “He will not be speaking postgame.”

The update gives New England a key question to follow through the practice week. Elwood’s report doesn’t rule Herbert out against the Patriots.

Justin Herbert’s Status Adds Uncertainty to Patriots Preparation

The Patriots and Chargers meet November 29 at SoFi Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, following the NFL’s decision to move the game out of Sunday Night Football.

Herbert took six sacks against the Jets, according to theScore. He still threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score as Los Angeles fell to 1-9.

His second touchdown pass to Ladd McConkey cut the deficit to three points at the two-minute warning. The Chargers never got another possession. New York ran out the clock.

The concussion update came postgame. Elwood’s report didn’t identify a specific hit as the cause.

NFL rules require medical clearance and independent neurological confirmation before a player returns. There’s no fixed recovery timetable.

So, Herbert’s progress through the week may be vital to New England’s preparation. A return would preserve the Chargers’ usual starter. An absence would put their backup in line for a much larger role.

Chargers List DJ Uiagalelei Behind Justin Herbert

Los Angeles listed DJ Uiagalelei as Herbert’s backup on its most recent unofficial dpth chart, released November 17.

That makes Uiagalelei the next quarterback for Patriots coaches to study if Herbert can’t play. The depth chart won’t show the starter now, but it identifies the alternative.

The Patriots must account for the running game either way. Omarion Hampton rushed for 89 yards against New York, according to Reuters. His 36-yard run helped set up the Chargers’ first touchdown pass to McConkey. That backfield remains part of the scouting work regardless of who starts at quarterback.

New England has recent experience against Herbert. The Patriots beat the Chargers 16-3 in January’s wild-card round. They sacked him six times and held Los Angeles to 207 total yards.

The Chargers went 1-for-13 on third and fourth downs combined in that loss. New England’s pressure and coverage drove its first playoff victory under Mike Vrabel.

This rematch now carries a different question before either team takes the field: whether Herbert will receive clearance to play.