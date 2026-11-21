The New England Patriots could spend the rest of the regular season without Drake Maye.

The defender who brought him down will avoid a fine.

Front Office Sports reporter Mark Maske reported on Nov. 21 that the NFL didn’t fine Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson for his hit on Maye in Munich.

“The NFL did not fine Aidan Hutchinson for his hit on Drake Maye during last Sunday’s game in Germany,” Maske wrote.

The sack came during New England’s opening possession in a 35-10 loss on Nov. 15. Maye left the game and didn’t return. Questions followed about whether Hutchinson had used an illegal hip-drop tackle.

Saturday’s report ends the fine question. New England still has a much longer wait for an resolution regarding its quarterback’s return.

NFL Declines to Fine Aidan Hutchinson for Drake Maye Hit

Maske explained why the play had drawn scrutiny, while stressing that the requirements for an illegal tackle were in doubt.

“Some had raised the possibility that it was a hip drop tackle,” he wrote.

He noted that the hit included some of the elements involved in the banned technique. Those include grabbing the runner, swiveling, unweighting and falling on the runner’s leg or legs.

But Maske said “it was always highly debatable whether all the necessary elements were there.”

That distinction is key to the final call. A defender landing on a quarterback’s lower leg doesn’t, by itself, mean that the tackle meets every requirement for a hip-drop foul.

The NFL previously said Hutchinson didn’t swivel or unweight himself.

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel had declined to blame Hutchinson after the loss. In his postgame news conference, Vrabel spoke on whether the defender meant to hurt Maye.

“However it happened, I don’t think it was anything intentional. I’m sure that it wasn’t. That’s part of the game,” Vrabel said.

Patriots Won’t See Drake Maye Starting Indefinitely

Maye’s injury outlook is far less understood than the discipline decision.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss and Adam Schefter reported on Nov. 20 that Maye fractured his right fibula. He will not need surgery, but he could miss the rest of the regular season.

Tests found no additional ligament damage, according to ESPN. That leaves open the possibility of a late return, though the report offered no certainty that Maye would play again this year.

New England sits at 5-5 during its bye week. Its next game comes Nov. 29 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tommy DeVito will start in Maye’s place, ESPN reported. Rookie Behren Morton gives the Patriots another quarterback on the roster.

ESPN placed New England eighth in the AFC, one spot outside the seven-team playoff field. The Patriots still have games against the Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs ahead. That leaves DeVito little room for a slow adjustment as the starter.

Maye had completed 65.6% of his passes for 2,330 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions through 10 games.

The Patriots have seven games left. They must get ready to play them without the quarterback who started their first 10.