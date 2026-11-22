The New England Patriots need to prep for life without Drake Maye.

Their next quarterback decision may take some patience.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Nov. 22 that New England has discussed Daniel Jones. But Jones is unlikely to sign immediately if he clears waivers Monday. He could wait for an opening on a playoff team.

Maye fractured his right fibula against Detroit. The injury won’t require surgery, but his return this season is uncertain, NBC Sports Boston reported.

New England goes into the final stretch at 5-5. It has seven games left and barely any room to lose ground.

Daniel Jones Faces Monday Waiver Deadline

The Indianapolis Colts announced Jones’ release Nov. 20. Coach Shane Steichen turned the offense over to Anthony Richardson Sr..

Jones completed 58.4% of his passes for 1,974 yards in 11 starts. He threw seven touchdown passes and 13 interceptions.

Those stats serve as a cause for New England to examine more than his experience. Adding a veteran would mean asking him to learn the offense while correcting the mistakes that cost him his last job.

His final start didn’t provide much reassurance. Jones completed 12 of 27 passes for 144 yards and an interception in a 26-3 loss to Houston.

There’s a financial element, too. Jones remains on waivers until 4 p.m. ET Monday, Nov. 23. A claim would bring his existing contract with him.

NBC Sports Boston cited Tom Pelissero’s report that a claiming team would assume $2.135 million in remaining salary and a $10.51 million injury guarantee for 2027.

But free agency may give interested clubs a shot to negotiate different terms.

Mike Vrabel Has Backed Tommy DeVito

New England already has a quarterback preparing to take over.

Tommy DeVito is in line to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 29. Rookie Behren Morton gives the Patriots another option.

Vrabel talked about the position during his Nov. 16 news conference. Asked whether New England needed outside help, he indicated having quarterbacks already working in the system.

“I don’t see that being the case right now,” Vrabel said.

That answer came four days before Indianapolis released Jones. The available choices have since changed.

Vrabel acknowledged that DeVito missed plays against Detroit. Regardless, he expected the bye week to help the backup improve his pocket movement, protection decisions and timing.

“So, I have a lot of confidence in Tommy,” Vrabel said.

So, DeVito has a clear task before the Chargers game. He must turn all the knowledge gained from many practices into an effectiveness marked by steady offensive drives and better decisions.

The Patriots can study the market while preparing him to start. Whoever takes the snaps will inherit the same urgent job, which is keeping New England in the playoff race.