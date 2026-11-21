The New England Patriots could add a quarterback while Drake Maye recovers from a fractured fibula.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz says they still want to give Tommy DeVito a chance to start.

“As it was explained to me, they do really wanna give Tommy DeVito the opportunity to be the starter,” Schultz said on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Schultz pointed to the timing of Maye’s injury, which came after the trade deadline.

“The timing was really tough because it was right after the deadline. There are guys they could bring in, I mentioned Garoppolo, Bailey Zappe, guys that have been there,” Schultz said.

Jimmy Garoppolo and Zappe have both spent time in New England. And an addition would not necessarily change DeVito’s role as of now.

“There’s a real scenario in which the Patriots look at another quarterback, but [Tommy] DeVito is gonna get a shot,” Schultz said.

Tommy DeVito Could Start Against Chargers

Maye hurt his right leg early in the Patriots’ 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions on November 15. Tests showed a fractured fibula that will not require surgery. ESPN reported he could miss most of the remaining schedule, if not the rest of the season.

New England has a bye before visiting the Los Angeles Chargers on November 29. DeVito sits next on the Patriots’ unofficial depth chart, ahead of rookie Behren Morton.

DeVito replaced Maye in Munich and completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Patriots struggled to keep drives alive. DeVito did not excuse his own play.

“Not good enough,” he said after the loss. “It starts with the quarterback, so it starts with me.”

He has started eight NFL games, all with the New York Giants. A start against Los Angeles would give him a full week to work with the offense, a different task from entering a game after Maye went down.

Mike Vrabel Backed DeVito Before Latest QB Talk

Head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday he expected DeVito to improve after reviewing the Lions game and taking more practice reps.

“I have a lot of confidence in Tommy,” Vrabel said. He also cited DeVito’s toughness and competitiveness.

Asked about outside help, Vrabel said he did not see an immediate need, though the team would discuss its options. Schultz’s account leaves open a path for New England to add depth and give DeVito the first start.

The Indianapolis Colts waived Daniel Jones on Friday, putting another veteran on the market. Schultz did not identify Jones as a target.

The Patriots are 5-5. DeVito’s first chance to lead them from the opening snap could come against the Chargers.

All in all, Schultz’s message is simply that New England wants to give him that chance, even if another quarterback joins the room.