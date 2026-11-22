The Kansas City Chiefs have given opponents very slight room to breathe in recent weeks.

Their latest win put a streak by the 2007 New England Patriots within reach.

Kansas City beat the Arizona Cardinals 34-7 on November 22 to improve to 8-2. The Chiefs have now scored at least 34 points and held opponents below 14 in three straight games.

The team’s results as of late are follows: 35-12 over the Jets, 35-13 over the Falcons and Sunday’s rout of Arizona. It’s a 104-32 advantage, with each victory coming by at least 22 points.

Chiefs Put Patriots’ Four-Game Run Within Reach

NFL Researcher highlighted the historical comparison, naming the 2007 Patriots and 1942 Chicago Bears as teams with four-game runs.

The Patriots comparison requires a particular element. The post says “fewer than 14 points,” but New England allowed exactly 14 in each of its first two games that season.

The Patriots’ official schedule lists opening wins of 38-14 over the Jets, 38-14 over the Chargers, 38-7 over Buffalo and 34-13 over Cincinnati. Their four-game streak therefore fits a threshold of 34 or more points scored and 14 or fewer allowed.

Kansas City sits one qualifying performance away from matching that run. Its defense has cleared the stricter threshold in all three recent wins.

Chicago’s 1942 schedule shows four consecutive victories of 35-0, 38-7, 42-0 and 47-0. The Bears allowed seven points across that entire stretch.

Those results show why this comparison demands contributions from both sides of the ball. A prolific offense alone cannot sustain it.

Patrick Mahomes Keeps Chiefs Rolling Before Bills Matchup

Patrick Mahomes threw for 324 yards and three touchdowns against Arizona. Travis Kelce caught two of those scores, and Kansas City outgained the Cardinals 435-205, according to Arizona’s official game report.

The performance followed Mahomes’ five-touchdown game against Atlanta a week earlier.

“He was slinging it,” Andy Reid said after that victory, according to the Chiefs’ recap.

Reid commended the defense, too.

“I thought we just shut them down,” he said of the Falcons game.

That balance has carried through three consecutive weeks. Kansas City has averaged nearly 35 points while allowing fewer than 11 per game during the streak.

The hop into the next game comes quickly. The Chiefs visit the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night, November 26, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. Eastern.

Scoring at least 34 while holding Buffalo to 14 or fewer would match New England’s four-game opening stretch.

Keeping the Bills below 14 would also preserve Kansas City’s tougher defensive standard.