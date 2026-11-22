The New England Patriots heard a lot of trade talk about Christian Barmore earlier this month.

His recent social media post might offer a few clues about what comes next.

The defensive tackle posted a peace sign and two grinning emojis on X. He included no words, named no team and gave no explanation.

“✌🏾😁😁,” Barmore wrote.

The message follows weeks of lingering buzz about his place in New England’s defense. His name surfaced in trade reporting before the Nov. 10 deadline, and his playing time has fallen from last season.

Christian Barmore Previously Addressed Patriots Trade Rumors

NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry reported on Nov. 5 that Barmore brushed aside questions about his future before practice.

“I’m focused on ball,” Barmore said. “Really, I don’t know what to tell you. Know what I mean?”

That response followed reporting from NFL insider Albert Breer, who said the Patriots had listened to other teams and discussed trading Barmore.

Breer’s take went beyond identifying a possible fit elsewhere. He described Barmore as “very clearly available,” Boston.com reported on Nov. 4.

Head coach Mike Vrabel pushed back on the source of that discussion. He said he had shared no such information and kept his attention on preparing the team.

“This is business as normal here, so I don’t know where a lot of these things come from,” Vrabel said.

Vrabel explained that his conversations with Barmore centered on technique and correcting mistakes. He didn’t feel a need to speak on every rumor with the players involved.

The financial stakes help explain the scrutiny. New England agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $92 million with Barmore in April 2024. The deal runs through the 2028 season.

Barmore finished the 2023 season with a career-high 8.5 sacks and 16 quarterback hits. That breakout established him as an interior pass rusher New England wanted to keep for the long term.

Barmore’s Reduced Role Adds Context to Cryptic Post

Barmore’s workload is a question even with the deadline over.

In a Nov. 19 review for Patriots.com, Evan Lazar wrote that Barmore had played 46.1% of the defensive snaps. He played 65.3% last season.

Lazar also noted that Barmore’s 12.8% pass-rush win rate remained close to his 13.4% mark from 2025. His ability to beat blocks had held steadier than his share of the work, as New England ponders how to get more from an expensive defensive front.

Lazar identified inconsistent pressure from four-man rushes as a problem, placing more strain on the secondary when the Patriots blitz.

Barmore still has produced sacks. The team’s official statistics credit him with 4.5 this season, including one against Green Bay on Nov. 8. He recorded no tackles or sacks in the Nov. 15 loss to Detroit.

The Patriots entered their bye at 5-5, with seven games left to recover ground in the AFC race.