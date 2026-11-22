Joe Milton earned his first win as an NFL starter Sunday, and a clutch third-down throw sealed the Philadelphia Eagles’ 19-16 victory over Pittsburgh. Milton threw for 141 yards on 11 completions in 21 attempts without an interception.

The win, only his second career start, ended a seven-game Eagles skid, and it arrives as the Patriots, who traded Milton away before last season, turn to their own backup, Tommy DeVito.

The Eagles entered Lincoln Financial Field at 2-7 and as 4.5-point underdogs, while the Steelers chased their first victory in Philadelphia since 1965. Pittsburgh went home without it again.

Milton Seals Win Over Pittsburgh Steelers

Philadelphia led 13-3 at halftime, after Milton’s 38-yard strike to Dallas Goedert set up an early 29-yard Jake Elliott field goal. On another third down, Milton scrambled and found Darius Cooper along the left sideline for 28 yards. His first-half fumble was recovered by tackle Jordan Mailata, and the Eagles’ defense collected five sacks in all.

The decisive snap came with 69 seconds left and Philadelphia ahead by three. On third-and-6, Milton, who had overthrown DeVonta Smith on two earlier third downs, hit Smith for seven yards and the first down. The Eagles then ran out the clock with kneel-downs.

Two weeks earlier, Milton lost his first start 19-11 to the New York Giants, finishing 18 of 34 for 169 yards while leading the Eagles with 64 rushing yards.

“What’s different for me now? My confidence,” Milton said, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“He works extremely hard with everything,” Sirianni said, according to Fox Sports. Philadelphia signed Milton off the Cowboys’ practice squad Oct. 16, one day before it placed quarterback Jalen Hurts on injured reserve.

Patriots, Cowboys Both Gave Up on Joe Milton

New England now has a quarterback gap of its own. Starter Drake Maye suffered a fractured right fibula in the first quarter of a 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich, and coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that Tommy DeVito will start when the Patriots return from their bye.

DeVito, who went 3-5 in eight starts for the New York Giants, completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards with a touchdown and an interception in relief against Detroit.

“I have a lot of confidence in Tommy,” Vrabel said Monday. He saw no immediate need for outside help, though the staff planned to talk through its options, and rookie Behren Morton is the backup.

The Patriots sent Milton, a 2024 sixth-round pick, and a seventh-rounder to Dallas on April 3, 2025, in exchange for a fifth-round selection. Three months earlier, he had passed for 241 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut, a 23-16 win over the Buffalo Bills, and also ran for a score.

With veteran Josh Dobbs added behind Maye, Milton saw himself as at least Maye’s equal, according to Pro Football Talk. Milton’s “reps were going to be decreased” as the offseason progressed, Vrabel said, according to Boston.com.

New England also turned down a stronger offer so Milton could land in Dallas, according to Fox Sports‘ Jordan Schultz.

Dallas let him go, too. The Cowboys waived Milton Aug. 31 after choosing Sam Howell as Dak Prescott’s backup, a move that helped free a roster spot for Emari Demercado, a running back claimed from Kansas City.

“We looked at the whole body of work,” Schottenheimer said, according to The Associated Press. Howell, the coach explained, had run the offense more cleanly in some areas. Schottenheimer called it a “very, very hard decision”, and executive vice president Stephen Jones praised Milton’s preseason.

No team claimed Milton, and he rejoined Dallas on the practice squad until the Eagles called. DeVito, meanwhile, will try for his first win as a Patriots starter Nov. 29 against the Chargers.