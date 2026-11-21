The New England Patriots could have a cheap way to add an experienced quarterback while Drake Maye recovers.

How cheap? According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Daniel Jones could join a new team for $506,000 in base salary for the rest of the season.

There is one condition: He must clear waivers first.

Breer explained the financial details on Nov 21, one day after the Indianapolis Colts waived Jones.

Daniel Jones Could Carry a $506,000 Price Tag

His update gives New England a reason to watch the waiver process as it weighs its options without Maye.

“If ex-Colts QB Daniel Jones clears waivers—which could happen because of his 2027 injury guarantee—another team could get him for a $506K base for the rest of the year, taking advantage of the offset,” Breer wrote. “In that scenario, Indy will have paid $48.98 million for Jones in 2026.”

That is the distinction for any team considering Jones. Claiming his existing contract and signing him once he clears waivers carry different financial obligations.

Breer identified the injury guarantee as a possible reason teams would let Jones pass through unclaimed. Once that happens, a new club could negotiate a deal at the much smaller figure he outlined.

The offset would allow Jones’ new salary to reduce what Indianapolis owes him. The Colts would still bear the bulk of the cost.

For the Patriots, that creates a possible route to veteran help without taking on Jones’ existing deal. Breer’s post does not establish that New England has made an offer or that Jones would accept one.

The quarterback still needs to clear waivers. Then he would have a say in where he plays next.

Price alone would not settle the football decision, either. Jones completed 58.4% of his passes with seven touchdowns and 13 interceptions before Indianapolis moved on. His availability gives New England another choice, but his recent play offers little certainty.

Patriots Will Be Without Drake Maye for Some Time

The need stems from Maye’s injury.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss and Adam Schefter reported Nov. 20 that Maye fractured his right fibula against the Detroit Lions. He does not need surgery, but his recovery could stretch through the remainder of the regular season.

Mike Vrabel has said Tommy DeVito will start in Maye’s place. Rookie seventh-round pick Behren Morton is the second option. The Patriots return from their bye November 29 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jones has a potential connection to the offense, too. Breer previously pointed to his experience playing for Brian Daboll as a reason he could fit with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

That makes the decision worth weighing at the reported price.

New England would need to judge how quickly Jones could learn the offense and whether he offers more than its current quarterbacks. A low salary makes the move easier to consider, though it doesn’t answer either question.

In the end, though, $506,000 in base salary would give the Patriots an inexpensive way to add a veteran while Maye heals, especially if injury winds up threatening his backups.