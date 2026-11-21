Pundits immediately linked the New England Patriots to quarterback Daniel Jones upon his release Friday. The Indianapolis Colts parted ways with Jones the day after the team dropped to 3-8 this season.

On Saturday morning, The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones didn’t do anything to squash rumors the Patriots could add the quarterback. In fact, the NFL insider suggested New England might not even wait until Jones is a free agent to acquire the signal-caller.

“Because he was released after the trade deadline, he is subject to waivers, and a team can claim him by 4 p.m. ET Monday,” wrote Jones.

“A team must have at least $6.35 million in cap space to fit Jones under their salary cap. That’s the $2 million in remaining 2026 salary owed plus his $4 million roster bonus for next year that must be accounted for this year. Per OverTheCap.com, 11 teams don’t have that much space remaining.

“Of course, cap room can be created. But the Patriots, with roughly $5 million in cap, would need to create space to fit Jones if they wished to claim him with Drake Maye possibly done for the season…

“Sources pointed immediately to the Patriots as a potential landing spot. He and Maye are friends from the Charlotte area, and he could be an upgrade over Tommy DeVito.”

Jones posted a 3-8 record with the Colts this season. In 11 games, he registered a 58.4% completion percentage while averaging 5.6 yards per pass. Jones also leads the NFL with 13 interceptions this season.

Last year, though, the quarterback was 8-5 as a starter. He had 19 touchdown passes versus eight interceptions. Jones also averaged 8.1 yards per attempt.

Could Patriots Claim QB Daniel Jones Off Waivers?

The Athletic insider was mostly vague when describing whether the Patriots would pursue Jones. But the insider notably referenced his “sources” and then explained what New England would need to do to claim the quarterback off waivers.

That seems to indirectly indicate there’s a chance above zero that the Patriots would indeed claim Jones before the end of Week 11.

When Jones initially reached waivers, it didn’t seem likely any team would put in a claim for the quarterback. That’s because of how badly he’s played this season and due to his mammoth deal.

However, the Patriots are potentially desperate for a signal-caller with Drake Maye potentially out for the season. Jones could be an upgrade over Tommy DeVito.

New England also has seventh-round rookie quarterback Behren Morton on the active roster.

If the Patriots would like to add Jones but don’t want to claim him on his current deal, they could wait until the quarterback clears waivers. As the NFL insider indicated, Jones will clear waivers at 4 pm ET Monday.

After that, the signal-caller will be a free agent. As a free agent, he could sign with any club.

On the open market, Jones might see the Patriots as his top destination. That’s because the team could offer an immediate starting role with a playoff contender.