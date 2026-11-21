The New England Patriots have a player to ponder as injuries sink their offense.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Nov. 21 that the San Francisco 49ers waived Brandin Cooks. The move puts a former 1,000-yard Patriots receiver on the waiver wire while New England faces more time without A.J. Brown.

“49ers waived veteran WR Brandin Cooks,” Schefter wrote.

San Francisco confirmed the transaction as part of its roster moves before facing Minnesota.

That creates a possible reunion path. Schefter’s report did not identify the Patriots as a suitor, but Cooks’ availability gives New England a veteran option to weigh.

Brandin Cooks Has a Productive Patriots Past

Cooks spent the 2017 season in New England and had one of the strongest years of his career.

He caught 65 passes for 1,082 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 regular-season games. He averaged 16.6 yards per catch, giving the Patriots a consistent source of gains downfield, via the team’s season statistics.

New England later traded Cooks to the Rams in a deal that brought back a 2018 first-round pick.

Before this season, Cooks had amassed 734 career receptions for 9,811 yards and 60 touchdowns, according to San Francisco’s October roster announcement. He has produced across several stops since entering the league in 2014.

Nevertheless, Cooks is 33 and in his 13th NFL season. His 49ers player page lists five receptions for 58 yards and one touchdown this season.

The same listing shows 90 catches for 1,037 yards and six touchdowns with Houston in 2021. His recent output falls well below that level.

Those numbers call for modest expectations. His production in New England nearly a decade ago offers little basis for projecting a large role today.

But the Patriots could evaluate if he has enough left to handle a smaller assignment. Adding an experienced receiver would give the staff a choice when setting its game-day lineup.

Can Cooks help immediately while learning the current offense?

His old Patriots connection with McDaniels could definitely help.

Patriots Face More Time Without A.J. Brown

Brown’s injury makes the occurrence even more relevant.

As Boston.com reported on Nov. 20, Brown faces a multiweek absence with a hamstring injury. He has caught 11 passes for 128 yards in four games this season.

Drake Maye also is in the midst of a extended time away after suffering a fractured right fibula.

Therefore, New England needs to repair its passing game with both its starting quarterback and a top receiver sidelined.

Cooks may offer an upgrade over some incumbents at receiver, though his limited production as of late warrants a close look before committing a roster spot.

There’s a procedural step, too. Under the NFL’s waiver rules, veterans must pass through waivers after the trade deadline. New England could submit a claim.

Assuming Cooks clears, he could choose his next team as a free agent.