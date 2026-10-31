Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Reportedly Split After Keeping Breakup Secret for Months

For nearly a year, Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson gave the public little reason to believe anything had changed between them. They continued showing up together, attending high-profile events and appearing on the sidelines at North Carolina football games.

But according to a major new report, their romantic relationship had already ended.

TMZ Sports reported Friday, Oct. 30, that the former New England Patriots head coach and Hudson quietly broke up in late 2025, meaning the two had reportedly been separated for months while continuing to make public appearances together.

The revelation adds an unexpected chapter to a relationship that has attracted almost as much attention as Belichick’s coaching career since he left New England.

And the breakup isn’t the only development. Hudson has reportedly begun seeing other people.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Reportedly Ended Relationship in 2025

TMZ Sports, citing sources close to Hudson with direct knowledge of the situation, reported that Belichick, 74, and Hudson, 25, ended their romance late last year.

The circumstances surrounding the breakup remain unclear. Neither the reason for the split nor who initiated it has been publicly established.

What makes the timing particularly surprising is how little appeared to change afterward.

Belichick and Hudson continued attending events together in 2026, including the Kentucky Derby in May. Hudson also remained a familiar presence around North Carolina football, most recently appearing on the sidelines during the Tar Heels’ Oct. 24 game against Syracuse.

Those appearances took place months after the couple had reportedly gone their separate ways.

According to TMZ, however, the two have maintained a close relationship and intend to continue working together professionally. Sources described them as remaining friends and committed to their existing business arrangements.

The outlet also reported that Hudson has started seeing other people, although it remains unclear whether she is currently in another relationship.

Neither Belichick nor Hudson has publicly confirmed the breakup.

Belichick and Hudson’s Relationship Drew Attention Beyond Football

The reported split comes after two years in which Belichick’s personal life became an unusually prominent part of his public profile.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning Patriots head coach and Hudson reportedly met aboard a flight in February 2021 and began dating in 2022. Their relationship became public in 2024, following Belichick’s departure from New England.

Once Belichick took over North Carolina’s football program, Hudson’s involvement in his public and professional affairs attracted additional scrutiny.

One of the most widely discussed moments came during Belichick’s April 2025 appearance on CBS’ “Sunday Morning.” When the interviewer asked about how the couple met, Hudson interrupted the conversation. The exchange quickly circulated online, prompting questions about her role in managing Belichick’s public image.

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Belichick subsequently defended Hudson and disputed the way the interview had been portrayed.

Questions about her influence also followed him to Chapel Hill. In September 2026, Belichick pushed back against suggestions that Hudson was attempting to control aspects of North Carolina’s football operation.

Now, the latest report raises a different question about the pair’s continued appearances together.

Their relationship may have changed privately, but their professional association apparently did not.

USA TODAY Sports also reported that two people inside North Carolina’s football office were unaware of the alleged breakup, illustrating just how quietly the matter had been handled.

For Patriots fans who watched Belichick spend 24 seasons in New England, the development is another unexpected turn in the former coach’s life after Foxborough.

Belichick is currently in his second season leading North Carolina, while Hudson has continued supporting him publicly despite the reported end of their romance.

Whether either addresses the breakup remains to be seen. For now, the most surprising detail isn’t simply that Belichick and Hudson reportedly separated. It’s that they managed to keep the change in their relationship private for so long.