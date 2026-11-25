The New England Patriots played in Super Bowl LX in February. Nine months later, they’re fighting just to stay in the playoff race, and they’ll have to do it without their franchise quarterback.

Drake Maye injured his ankle on the opening drive of a 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, on Nov. 15. He’s expected to miss significant time. The loss was New England’s second straight and dropped the team to 5-5 heading into the bye.

That leaves backup quarterback Tommy DeVito in line to make his first start for the Patriots when they visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

However, if DeVito struggles, New England could look elsewhere — and a familiar name has entered the mix.

Daniel Jones Linked to Patriots Amid Drake Maye Injury

Former first-round pick Daniel Jones is now a free agent after clearing waivers, and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler believes one landing spot stands out above the rest.

“The natural fit right now is New England,” Fowler wrote in his Week 12 notebook with Dan Graziano on Wednesday. “… But coach Mike Vrabel seems intent on starting Tommy DeVito, at least this week. So, maybe that’s the play — wait this week out, see what happens with New England or if another team develops an opening.

“But I’m not sure which job would actually rebuild Jones’ free agency value at this point. It depends what’s important to him — a chance to start, take over for an older quarterback, be next season’s bridge guy or learn a new system on a winning team.”

Graziano had a similar read on the situation. He believes the Patriots want to give DeVito a chance to keep their season on track. But he noted that bad quarterback play can change a team’s plans in a hurry, pointing to Carson Wentz’s start for the Minnesota Vikings.

DeVito’s first outing didn’t exactly inspire confidence. The 28-year-old completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards, a touchdown and an interception in relief of Maye against Detroit. He was also sacked four times.

Daniel Jones Hasn’t Looked Like Himself Since Achilles Injury

There’s a reason Jones is available in the first place.

The Indianapolis Colts released the 29-year-old on Nov. 20, one day after benching him late in a 26-3 loss to the Houston Texans that dropped them to 3-8. Jones went 12 of 27 for 144 yards and an interception in that game.

That’s a steep fall for a QB who was one of the league’s best stories a year ago. Jones led the Colts to an 8-2 start in 2025 and finished the season fourth in completion percentage (68%) and sixth in passer rating (100.2), which earned him a two-year, $88 million extension in March.

But he hasn’t been the same since tearing his Achilles late last season. His 29.1 QBR ranked last among 31 qualified quarterbacks this season, his 13 interceptions led the NFL, and he never threw more than one touchdown pass in a game.

For now, it’s DeVito’s job. The Patriots and Chargers kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at SoFi Stadium after the game was flexed out of “Sunday Night Football.” Los Angeles may be starting its own backup too, with Justin Herbert in the concussion protocol and D.J. Uiagalelei waiting behind him.