The New England Patriots are in the race to reach the playoffs despite losing Drake Maye to a fractured fibula.

And so, Peter King put forth a pitch to sign Aaron Rodgers to keep that chance alive, as he urged head coach Mike Vrabel to pursue the quarterback after the Pittsburgh Steelers released Rodgers on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

His argument centers on the AFC wild-card race and his doubts about Tommy DeVito as a playoff quarterback.

“Mike Vrabel and the Patriots,” King said when asked who should call Rodgers, according to a Fox News clip posted Nov. 25. New England has “the best chance to make the playoffs in a weakened bottom of the American Football Conference,” he added.

The Patriots are 5-5 and one game behind the teams holding the AFC’s final two wild-card spots.

Peter King Wants Patriots to Pursue Rodgers After Steelers Exit

King’s pitch goes further than naming a landing spot.

He believes Rodgers could rescue an offense that must now operate without Maye, and he gave a take on the replacement New England plans to start.

“Tommy DeVito is not the guy to lead anybody to the playoffs,” King said.

Meanwhile, Vrabel has taken a different public stance, saying, “Tommy’s our starter,” as the Patriots prepare to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Vrabel also said Monday that he didn’t expect the team to add another quarterback in the next few days, though he left room for further discussion.

How did Rodgers get here?

Pittsburgh released Rodgers after benching him for its Friday game against Denver. He had started 10 games this season, throwing for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns, according to the Steelers. His six interceptions and 60.9% completion rate show why signing him would likely not have the same impact as it did years ago.

Rodgers must pass through waivers before he could become an unrestricted free agent. Any move would require New England to commit to a new quarterback while preparing for a game this week.

Patriots Have Backed DeVito as Playoff Race Tightens

The Patriots’ own Week 12 preview puts them eighth in the AFC entering Sunday’s game. Cleveland and Pittsburgh, both 6-4, occupy the final two wild-card positions.

That slender gap is the opening behind King’s call for Rodgers.

There is also a football adjustment already underway. Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar noted that DeVito’s career average target depth is 6.7 yards, compared with 10 yards for Maye in New England’s offense this season. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels must find a way to keep drives moving without the downfield passing game he built around Maye.

DeVito has started eight NFL games, all with the New York Giants in 2023 and 2024. Vrabel wants to see what he can do with the Patriots’ starters. King would rather see Rodgers get that chance while New England remains in the playoff hunt.

But until the Patriots make a move, DeVito is the quarterback for the rest of the season, barring a stunning return from Drake Maye.