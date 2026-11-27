Jerry Jones watched a quarterback the New England Patriots traded away dismantle his defense on Thanksgiving.

His assessment carried praise for the passer and frustration with his own organization.

The Dallas Cowboys owner said Joe Milton delivered an “All-Pro performance” after leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 39-38 comeback victory Thursday.

Jones also acknowledged Dallas had allowed a quarterback it knew well to leave, according to the Cowboys’ account of his postgame comments.

Milton finished with 331 passing yards and four total touchdowns.

Jerry Jones Lauds Joe Milton After ‘Numbing’ Cowboys Loss

Jones put forward a stark description of the defeat in ESPN reporter Todd Archer’s account, calling it “numbing.”

Dallas led 31-10 with 3:35 remaining in the third quarter. ESPN Analytics gave the Cowboys a 99.4% chance to win at that point. Milton helped turn that apparent certainty into the largest comeback in NFL Thanksgiving history.

Jones’ response wasn’t merely about quarterback who beat him. He maintained his support for coach Brian Schottenheimer and said he didn’t anticipate coaching changes right now.

But he described the team’s failures as “damning setbacks.”

Jones spread responsibility across the organization, including ownership, coaches and players. His criticism reflected a collapse that involved all three phases, with Dallas unable to protect a commanding lead despite several chances to finish the game.

The numbers explained the praise. Milton completed 21 of 31 passes with three touchdowns and one interception, adding a 15-yard rushing score. He connected with DeVonta Smith for touchdowns of 50 and 45 yards and found Makai Lemon for a late 24-yard score, according to the Eagles’ recap.

Jake Elliott completed the rally with a 59-yard field goal with two seconds remaining.

Patriots Moved Joe Milton Before Current Quarterback Uncertainty

New England drafted Milton No. 193 overall in 2024, selecting him in the sixth round after taking Drake Maye third overall.

Milton flashed his potential in the season finale against the Buffalo Bills, completing 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown in a 23-16 victory, as the Patriots noted in their announcement of his departure.

In April 2025, the Patriots sent Milton and a seventh-round pick to Dallas for a fifth-round selection, according to the team’s trade report.

Dallas subsequently moved on, too. Milton began this season on its practice squad before Philadelphia signed him Oct. 16.

His breakout comes as New England prepares to start Tommy DeVito against the Los Angeles Chargers. Maye’s fractured fibula has left the 5-5 Patriots trying to preserve their playoff chance.

One Thanksgiving performance won’t define the value of New England’s trade. But as of now, it sure looks like Milton isn’t missing the Patriots.