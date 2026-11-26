The New England Patriots have another quarterback development to track before Sunday’s trip to Los Angeles.

With Justin Herbert in concussion protocol, the Los Angeles Chargers signed Jake Browning to their active roster, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Nov. 26.

The move adds depth while Herbert’s availability is undetermined. It also gives New England a passer to account for in a game with high stakes for its fading margin in the AFC playoff race.

The Patriots enter Week 12 at 5-5, while the Chargers are 1-9.

The teams meet Nov. 29 at SoFi Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.

Chargers Add Jake Browning With Justin Herbert in Protocol

Browning’s signing follows the contingency plan Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh outlined earlier in the week.

Harbaugh said DJ Uiagalelei would be next in line if Herbert could not play, with Browning also joining the active roster.

“[Uiagalelei] would be the next man up, and then we would bring Jake Browning up as well,” Harbaugh said, according to the Chargers’ official website.

Herbert went into protocol after reporting symptoms following the Chargers’ loss to the Jets. He then missed Wednesday’s practice. His clearance remains the central issue as Sunday approaches.

Browning brings experience handling an extended assignment.

In 2023, he went 4-3 as a starter for the Cincinnati Bengals, completing 70.4% of his passes for 1,936 yards and 12 touchdowns across nine appearances, according to Cincinnati’s announcement of his subsequent contract.

At Washington, Browning threw for 12,296 yards and 94 touchdowns across 53 starts, setting school career records in both categories, per his official college biography.

His best season came in 2016, when he tossed 43 touchdown passes, earned Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year honors and finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting.

Patriots Need Defensive Response to Keep Playoff Push Alive

New England has its own adjustment underway, with Tommy DeVito preparing to start in place of injured Drake Maye.

Maye’s broken fibula has left offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels building a plan around his backup. The Patriots came out of their bye in eighth place in the AFC, one game behind the 6-4 Browns and Steelers, Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar noted in his matchup breakdown.

Lazar’s analysis suggests a shorter passing game would better suit DeVito, placing a premium on staying out of obvious passing situations and keeping possessions moving.

The defense must help carry that transition. Lazar reported that New England had allowed an average of 32.3 points over its previous four games. Los Angeles, meanwhile, ranked 30th in scoring offense.

Those numbers make Sunday a opportunity for the Patriots to regain some footing. They also show why Herbert’s possible absence won’t solve New England’s problems by itself.

A backup matchup would put greater import on field position, tackling and avoiding mistakes that hand the opponent short fields.

So, for Vrabel, the obvious way forward is giving DeVito a game he can manage without asking him to match a string of scoring drives.