Coming into the season, Week 12 between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers was a matchup that everyone was circling. But that’s why they play the games. It’s since been bumped from primetime.

Neither team has played to its potential, with the Chargers completely out of the playoff hunt while the Patriots are hanging on by a string. Drake Maye has been shutdown for the Patriots while Justin Herbert is in concussion protocol for the Chargers on top of that, meaning it’s looking like a backup quarterback battle on Sunday.

Still, something has to give. Either the Patriots can stay in the playoff hunt or the Chargers can find their second win of the season.

ESPN Predicts a Way for the Los Angeles Chargers to Exploit the New England Patriots

Much of the focus this week for the Patriots has been on the injury to Drake Maye. That’s no surprise. However, the defense has also become a concern for the Patriots.

Among the issues that the Patriots have had on defense is that star cornerback Christian Gonzalez isn’t playing up to his capabilities. It’s with that in mind that Seth Walder of ESPN predicted that the Chargers are going to attack downfield and have multiple deep completions on plays when they use motion.

“The Chargers will hit multiple 30-plus-yard plays while using motion at the snap,” Walder wrote. “The Chargers deploy motion at the snap at the third-highest rate in the NFL (51%), and the Patriots have allowed the fifth-most EPA per play when defending against motion at the snap.”

Eric Moody of ESPN added that Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey should be an issue, in particular.

“WR Ladd McConkey led the Chargers’ pass catchers in snaps and routes in Week 11, drawing a season-high eight targets for a season-high 20.7 fantasy points. He worked primarily from the slot on short and intermediate routes, catching two touchdowns. McConkey has another favorable matchup against a defense allowing the second-most fantasy points per game to WRs,” Moody wrote.

In the end, ESPN’s FPI and three different writers all predicted that the Chargers will beat the Patriots. Given how the season has gone for Los Angeles, it’s clear that nobody believes in New England anymore.

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel Challenged His Team

From top to bottom, the Patriots have some obvious issues. That starts at quarterback, but head coach Mike Vrabel knows his entire team needs to be better.

“Well, just play better,” Mike Vrabel said. “Again, I think that we have a lot of confidence in Tommy [DeVito]. I think just doing the little things better, not hurting ourselves, negative plays, making sure that we stay balanced.”

For Vrabel and the Patriots, this is a matter of handling their business in all three phases of the game. That’s regardless of the quarterback.

“Offensively, taking care of the football. Defensively, limiting the X plays and finding ways to create turnovers. I think that we’ve been close on special teams. We get one opportunity, usually, the way that it plays out with a punt return and trying to get Marcus [Jones] going there. That was such a weapon for us and has been a weapon in the past. Then making sure that on the ability to cover kickoffs, not having the one that gets out to the 45,” Vrabel said.

“Those are the things that we have to continue to do no matter who’s playing quarterback. Those are things that are going to be important. Protecting inside out, not letting pressure into the middle of the pocket that disrupts the timing of the play. All the same things no matter who the quarterback is.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. EST on Sunday, November 29th. The Chargers will play host in Inglewood.