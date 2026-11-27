The New England Patriots have an extra defensive player to monitor before their trip to Los Angeles.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore was absent from practice Friday, Nov. 27, according to 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Alex Barth. Barth identified Barmore as a new absence, adding a fresh question for a team already missing several prominent players.

Barth also reported that quarterback Drake Maye, receiver A.J. Brown and cornerback Carlton Davis remained out.

The report didn’t specify a reason for Barmore’s absence or establish his availability for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Christian Barmore’s Absence Surfaces New Question for Patriots

Barmore didn’t appear on New England’s Wednesday or Thursday injury reports. His absence Friday, therefore, marks a change as the Patriots finish preparations for their first game after the bye.

The 27-year-old has supplied production from the interior this season. Through nine appearances, he has 4.5 sacks, 11 tackles and one forced fumble, according to his official Patriots player page.

His sack total already exceeds the two he recorded across 17 games last season. His career high remains 8.5, set during his breakout 2023 campaign.

New England made a big-time cash splash in that ability. Barmore signed a four-year, $84 million extension in 2024, with another $8 million available through incentives, according to Over the Cap’s contract breakdown.

If he can’t play Sunday, the Patriots would need to redistribute his work across their defensive tackle rotation.

The team’s unofficial depth chart lists Leonard Taylor III behind Barmore. Fellow interior defenders include Milton Williams, Cory Durden, DaQuan Jones and Joshua Farmer.

Thus, the coaching staff has options. Replacing Barmore’s skill to generate pressure inside would still be a challenge if he isn’t performing on Sunday.

Patriots Encounter Chargers With Injuries on Both Sides

Barmore’s situation adds to an injury outlook that reaches across various spot in New England’s lineup.

The Patriots listed Maye with a fibula injury, Brown with a hamstring injury and Davis with a knee injury on their first two reports this week. Those three remained absent when reporters observed Friday’s practice.

Their situations affect the starting quarterback position, the receiving corps and the secondary. A potential loss up front would urge another adjustment for Mike Vrabel’s staff.

Los Angeles has its own iffiness under center. Quarterback Justin Herbert missed Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practices with a concussion, according to the same official injury report.

The matchup places a premium on New England’s defensive front regardless of who starts for the Chargers.

Los Angeles has allowed 39 sacks this season, while the Patriots have recorded 27, according to New England’s official game preview. The Chargers also average 123.4 rushing yards per game, ranking 10th in the league.

As the Patriots have work to do against both the run and pass, Barmore’s status bears watching ahead of Sunday’s 4:05 p.m.