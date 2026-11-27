The New England Patriots appear headed toward an additional week of replacing Carlton Davis by committee.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Nov. 26 that Marcus Jones and Charles Woods are trending toward handling the injured cornerback’s work against the Los Angeles Chargers.

With New England taking Thanksgiving off from practice, Reiss said the team projected no changes to its injury report.

That pointed toward a “Marcus Jones/Charles Woods combo in place of Carlton Davis at CB,” he wrote on X.

Patriots project no changes on Thursday injury report (if they practiced), so trending toward: 🏈 Marcus Jones/Charles Woods combo in place of Carlton Davis at CB 🏈 WR Romeo Doubs needing more time before he is ready for game action 🏈 Ben Brown return, possibly as RG starter https://t.co/q6gGxSc1Ah — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 26, 2026

Davis was a nonparticipant with a knee injury on the Patriots’ Thursday report. He hadn’t received a final game designation, leaving the tandem as the expected direction rather than a confirmed lineup.

How Marcus Jones and Charles Woods Could Replace Carlton Davis

New England has explored this arrangement.

When Davis dealt with a neck injury before the September matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar outlined two possible approaches.

Jones could play alongside Christian Gonzalez in packages with two cornerbacks, with Woods entering as the third corner. An alternative kept Jones in his usual slot assignment as Woods handled the outside spot opposite Gonzalez.

That earlier breakdown helps explain Reiss’ projection. Replacing Davis can involve adjusting Jones’ responsibilities and Woods’ workload according to the defensive package.

Since Jones has an established role inside, moving him outside alters the secondary a decent amount, while using Woods there allows Jones to stay in the slot.

Woods delivered 10 tackles and a pass defensed in New England’s 20-3 victory over Pittsburgh, according to his official game log. That outing gives the Patriots a successful team result to draw from, though the tackle total alone doesn’t say much about his coverage.

The Chargers matchup is a new examination of that depth.

Charles Woods Has Taken on More Work in 2026

Woods’ opportunity comes during a season that has expanded his responsibilities.

The third-year cornerback has appeared in nine games with four starts, totaling 33 tackles, four passes defensed and an interception, according to his team profile.

New England claimed him off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams in August 2025. He played 15 games without a start for the Patriots last season, making this year’s assignments a substantial step up.

Jones brings more experience. The 2022 third-round pick has 51 tackles, six passes defensed, one interception and a sack through 10 games this season, via his official statistics.

Both could face an offense with uncertainty at quarterback. Justin Herbert remained a nonparticipant Thursday with a concussion, per the Chargers’ injury report.

Therefore, New England will have to prep for various possibilities while monitoring its own starting cornerback.

Friday’s report will provide the true indication of Davis’ availability.

Until then, Reiss’ prediction seems to be where the cornerback situation is heading.