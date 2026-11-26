The New England Patriots are gearing up for their Week 12 action, and when they return to the field, they will be without their starting quarterback, Drake Maye. The last time the Pats played, Maye suffered a fractured fibula, which could wind up forcing him to miss the rest of the regular season. As a result, that means Tommy DeVito is the next man up for the time being.

DeVito didn’t inspire confidence after filling in for Maye against the Detroit Lions, but the team has decided to stick with him, at least for now. If he continues to struggle, though, the Patriots could be forced to consider external options, especially now that a new one, Aaron Rodgers, just popped up on their radar after he got released by the Pittsburgh Steelers. And yet, while New England could use a quarterback, one insider doesn’t see Rodgers being a fit for this team.

Insider Shoots Down Patriots’ Aaron Rodgers Rumors

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The marriage between Rodgers and the Steelers came crashing down in a matter of hours. Late Tuesday night, Pittsburgh announced that Rodgers would be getting benched in favor of Mason Rudolph for its upcoming Week 12 contest. On Wednesday, Rodgers hopped on “The Pat McAfee Show” and promptly lit up the Steelers and their head coach, Mike McCarthy, which led to his release shortly thereafter.

Rodgers isn’t exactly the MVP-caliber player he once was, but he still can hold his own, even as he approaches his 43rd birthday. Through 10 games, Rodgers completed 220 of his 361 pass attempts for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions, which isn’t necessarily great, but it is worth noting that the team is 6-4 and currently sitting in the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture.

There are a handful of teams across the league that could use help at the quarterback position, with the Patriots being at the top of that list. On paper, Rodgers would certainly be a sensible target for New England, but there’s a lot of other baggage that comes with him off the field (as evidenced by his appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show”), and for that reason, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN doesn’t believe the Pats will make a push to sign him.

“While there are teams with needs — think of the Patriots, who just lost Drake Maye, and the Eagles, playing without Jalen Hurts — it’s hard to imagine any expressing interest. Yes, even at a minimum salary. The production (or lack thereof) does not offset the headache,” Fowler wrote.

Should the Patriots Sign Aaron Rodgers?

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 22: Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Steelers 19-16. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Rodgers has barely been a league-average quarterback over the past few seasons, which has made dealing with his off-field antics a tougher ask. For whatever reason, the Steelers insisted on reuniting with Rodgers over the offseason, but it really isn’t much of a surprise to see that things have gone south given what we know about him.

On the field, Rodgers is probably an upgrade over DeVito, but the off-field concerns are tougher to justify with his performance declining due to his age. New England obviously wants to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot, even without Maye on the field, but for now, the team doesn’t seem interested in bringing in an external option, which means a move for Rodgers likely won’t be happening anytime soon.