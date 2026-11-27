The New England Patriots will have to battle through a tough stretch without Drake Maye.

On Thanksgiving, his wife shared a reminder of what she treasures away from football.

Ann Michael Maye posted a photo of the couple to her Instagram story on Nov. 26, pairing it with a short tribute to their life together.

“Thankful today and everyday for this life we get to do together❤️,” she wrote in the Thanksgiving post.

The mirror selfie shows Ann Michael smiling as Maye kisses her cheek. She wears a pink patterned dress, while the quarterback stands beside her in a white shirt and dark pants.

Her message arrives as Maye is up against an prolonged absence. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Nov. 22 that the quarterback would miss at least six weeks with a fractured fibula, according to Boston.com.

Ann Michael Maye’s Thanksgiving Tribute Follows Years Together

The couple’s relationship began long before Maye became New England’s starting quarterback.

They met in middle school in North Carolina and later attended the University of North Carolina together. They announced their engagement in January 2025 and married June 21, 2025, per Yahoo Sports.

By the time Maye reached his first Super Bowl in February, Ann Michael had watched his football career grow from middle school games to the NFL’s biggest stage.

Maye spoke about that history during Super Bowl week, describing what it meant to share the experience with someone who had been there from the beginning.

“I wouldn’t rather do it with anybody else,” he told reporters, as quoted in PEOPLE’s coverage.

Drake Maye’s Injury Recovery Leaves Return Unknown

Maye’s recovery will go past holiday weekend certainly, though a return this season may be possible depending on New England’s playoff status.

The quarterback suffered a fractured right fibula during New England’s Nov. 15 loss to Detroit in Munich. He won’t need surgery, and a regular-season comeback has not been ruled out, NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry reported.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Nov. 22 that Maye would miss at least six weeks. He described a potential return as an “outside chance” if the Patriots remain in playoff contention, per Boston.com.

Coach Mike Vrabel has avoided setting a firm date. During his Nov. 23 news conference, he said Maye remained on the active roster as the team balanced its needs with the possibility of getting him back.

“But we want to try to give him every opportunity that we can to be back at some point in time,” Vrabel said, via the team’s transcript.