The New England Patriots have watched a receiver, who was a previous trade target, land elsewhere.

Brandon Aiyuk officially joined the Washington Commanders on Nov. 26, a day after ESPN mentioned New England as a potential destination. Washington announced the signing, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the move.

Commanders now have officially signed Brandon Aiyuk. https://t.co/cI8W9ar4eV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 26, 2026

There’s a key detail, and that’s Aiyuk signing with the practice squad instead of the active roster.

The former second-team All-Pro still has work ahead before he can turn his fresh start into a return to game action.

Patriots Miss Out After ESPN Floated Brandon Aiyuk Fit

ESPN’s Dan Graziano included New England among the teams that could use Aiyuk in a Nov. 25 report with Jeremy Fowler.

“New England could use help, too,” Graziano wrote.

That viewpoint gave Patriots fans justification to watch Aiyuk’s next step.

Washington, meanwhile, brought him in and completed the signing. Aiyuk reunites with quarterback Jayden Daniels, his teammate at Arizona State in 2019, according to NFL.com.

The practice squad route also fits the uncertainty surrounding his comeback. Fowler reported concerns around the league about Aiyuk’s health, conditioning and motivation. Those conversations preceded news of his Washington visit.

New England has its own immediate challenge. ESPN reported that coach Mike Vrabel intended to start Tommy DeVito with the Patriots at 5-5 and Maye sidelined.

An prominent receiver could appeal in those circumstances. Aiyuk’s long layoff, however, left reservations about how quickly he could help any quarterback.

Patriots Previously Pursued Aiyuk Before His $120 Million Deal

The Patriots’ connection to Aiyuk isn’t tied to only this week’s speculation.

In August 2024, New England withdrew from trade discussions with the San Francisco 49ers after months of interest, ESPN reported. The Patriots had been willing to place him among the NFL’s five highest-paid receivers by average annual salary.

He stayed in San Francisco on a four-year, $120 million extension.

The 2024 pursuit required trade compensation and a major contract. Washington’s latest move starts with a practice squad spot and an evaluation.

His production explained the interest. Aiyuk caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023, earning second-team All-Pro honors.

His circumstances have changed sharply since then. He has not played since tearing his ACL and MCL on Oct. 20, 2024. San Francisco placed him on the reserve/left squad list in December 2025, and his Nov. 9 reinstatement preceded his release this month.

Washington now gets the shot to check out whether the 28-year-old can regain that earlier form. His history with Daniels provides familiarity, though it can’t change more than two years away from games.

As for New England, this is just another receiver possibility unfulfilled.