The New England Patriots will most likely go up against a quarterback making his first NFL start when they return from their bye.

CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz reported Nov. 27 that it is “looking increasingly possible” that DJ Uiagalelei will start for the Los Angeles Chargers against New England on Sunday. Justin Herbert has been recovering from a concussion.

The report gives the Patriots cause to study Herbert’s backup, though Zenitz didn’t report a final decision.

Patriots Could Take on DJ Uiagalelei in First NFL Start

Uiagalelei’s professional experience isn’t enough to afford New England much film to study.

As Pats Pulpit detailed, his regular-season action consists of 21 offensive snaps, with two completions on seven attempts for 24 yards and a touchdown. Those snaps came against Houston earlier this season.

His college background is much longer. According to the Chargers’ announcement of his promotion to the active roster, Uiagalelei started 45 games across stops at Clemson, Oregon State and Florida State. He totaled 9,384 passing yards and 61 touchdown passes, plus 1,124 rushing yards and 21 rushing scores.

Los Angeles signed him as an undrafted free agent in May 2025.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh had already identified Uiagalelei as the next man up behind Herbert. In an update published by the team Nov. 24, Harbaugh said Herbert reported symptoms after the previous game.

Los Angeles also signed veteran quarterback Jake Browning to its active roster Nov. 26, adding an experienced player. Even with this aquisition, Zenitz’s report points toward Uiagalelei as an increasingly plausible opponent.

Patriots Defense Has Its Own Problems to Fix

New England’s preparation won’t simply be about planning for the opposing quarterback.

During Mike Vrabel’s Nov. 24 news conference, a reporter noted that the Patriots had surrendered 80 points and nearly 1,000 yards over their previous two games.

“We’ve got to do everything a little bit better,” Vrabel said.

The matchup is a chance to respond against a bottom-tier team, as the Patriots enter at 5-5 against a 1-9 Chargers team. Los Angeles ranks 30th in scoring at 16.8 points per game and 26th in total offense.

Nonetheless, Vrabel identified a separate challenge in that same news conference.

It’s the Chargers’ running game.

He praised Omarion Hampton for his physical running and contact balance, along with offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel’s use of formations, shifts and motion.

Therefore, assuming Herbert can’t play, the Patriots must handle the rushing attack and force an inexperienced passer into strenuous situations.

Sunday’s game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium.