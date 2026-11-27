The New England Patriots have made their starting quarterback decision clear.

Mike Vrabel is keeping a separate part of the plan private.

With Drake Maye sidelined, Tommy DeVito is set to lead the offense against the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie Behren Morton is next in line.

Past those two, Vrabel declined to identify his fallback option.

According to Doug Kyed’s Nov. 27 report on X, the Patriots coach wouldn’t reveal who would handle emergency quarterback duties if DeVito and Morton both suffered injuries.

Along those lines, a contingency plan lingers unanswered as New England gets ready for its first game since losing Maye.

Mike Vrabel Keeps Emergency Quarterback Option Private

Kyed’s report approaches the scenario in which both available quarterbacks go down.

The question follows a week in which Vrabel has repeatedly backed DeVito while getting asked about outside QB help.

“Tommy’s our starter. Again, we’re excited about that,” Vrabel said during his Nov. 23 news conference.

That answer came when a reporter asked specifically about pursuing Daniel Jones. Vrabel didn’t say evaluating its options in the future would never happen, though he indicated an addition was unlikely over the next few days.

The quarterback assignment this week falls to DeVito, who replaced Maye during New England’s 35-10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Munich on Nov. 15.

As The Associated Press reported, DeVito completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Patriots finished with a season-low 151 total yards.

A full week preparing as the starter gives DeVito a different setup than his relief appearance in Germany. But it puts more responsibility on the rookie behind him as well.

Behren Morton Gets Bigger Opportunity With Drake Maye Sidelined

Vrabel has described Maye’s absence as a chance for Morton to gain work that was harder to find earlier in the season.

During Monday’s news conference, he explained that the rookie could take more of the scout-team repetitions previously shared with DeVito. Those snaps afford Morton additional practice directing an offense while helping prepare New England’s defense.

Vrabel also pointed to DeVito’s proficiency with receivers he worked alongside during training camp. That existing chemistry is among the reasons the coach expects improvement as DeVito works into the starting job.

Maye’s injury has forced both reserves into larger roles. The AP reported that Maye suffered a fractured right fibula and wouldn’t need surgery, though his availability for the rest of the regular season was unsure.

Sunday’s matchup at SoFi Stadium begins at 4:05 p.m. ET against a 1-9 Chargers team, as New England returns from its bye at 5-5.

The teams last met in January, when New England earned a 16-3 victory in the AFC wild-card round.