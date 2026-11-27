The New England Patriots likely will have to wait perhaps one more week to give Tommy DeVito a key piece of their passing game.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said Nov. 27 that Romeo Doubs likely will not play against the Los Angeles Chargers because of his shoulder injury, according to Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar.

Unfortunately for DeVito, he’ll have to bear his first Patriots start with a significant hole at receiver. Vrabel also ruled out A.J. Brown with a hamstring injury, along with Drake Maye and Carlton Davis, who have fibula and knee injuries, respectively.

At least, Vrabel described his absence as likely, stopping short of ruling him out. But the update dims hopes that New England’s returning receiver could provide aid on Sunday.

Romeo Doubs’ Practice Return Likely Won’t Lead to Chargers Appearance

Getty ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 04: Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots congratulates Romeo Doubs #87 after a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Doubs had taken a step toward returning.

The Patriots listed him as a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday on their official Week 12 injury report. Vrabel’s latest viewpoint suggests that progress may require more time before it produces a game appearance.

New England made a substantial investment in the former Green Bay Packers receiver. Doubs signed a four-year, $68 million contract in March, per Over the Cap.

His production before the injury shows what the offense could use. Doubs has 14 catches for 261 yards and three touchdowns in six games, averaging 18.6 yards per reception, via his team biography. His most recent appearance included a 42-yard touchdown against the Jets.

Those numbers reflect a receiver able to bring large gains to the table despite a humble catch total. Without Brown, getting Doubs back would give DeVito an experienced piece and ease the burden on the leftover targets.

Vrabel offered a more encouraging outlook for Alijah Vera-Tucker, saying the offensive lineman has a better chance to play.

Tommy DeVito Spearheads Different Patriots Passing Game

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 22: Tommy DeVito #16 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

DeVito’s start required adjustments from offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

In his Patriots.com game plan preview, Lazar noted that DeVito’s career average target depth is 6.7 yards. New England’s offense with Maye had an average target depth of 10 yards, underscoring the change in passing styles.

Lazar identified quick throws and in-breaking routes as strengths for DeVito, so timing and protection especially valuable. A shorter passing approach still needs receivers to separate quickly and blockers to thwart defenders from disrupting the quarterback’s first read.

Vrabel stressed those details during his Nov. 23 news conference.

“Tommy’s our starter. Again, we’re excited about that,” Vrabel said.

He also emphasized balance, ball security and keeping the heat out of the middle of the pocket.

Those priorities become more pressing if DeVito goes into Sunday without both Brown and Doubs.