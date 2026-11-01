Bill Belichick’s Miami Trend Continues With Barely Missed Upset Win

The New England Patriots spent 24 seasons with Bill Belichick on the sidelines, but the legendary former head coach’s struggles against Miami have followed him into college football.

Belichick’s North Carolina Tar Heels suffered a 38-35 defeat to the No. 1 Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, Oct. 31, falling narrowly short of a major upset at Kenan Stadium.

The outcome extended a trend for the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach, who has now lost seven of his last eight games against teams from Miami.

Six of those defeats came against the Miami Dolphins during his final seasons with New England, while Saturday’s loss marked his first meeting with the Hurricanes as North Carolina’s head coach.

And the statistic comes at an interesting time, with the Patriots preparing for their own matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Ex-Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Falls to 1-7 Against Miami

Miami-based sports reporter Joe Schad highlighted Belichick’s record following North Carolina’s narrow defeat Saturday night.

“Bill Belichick is 1-7 in his last 8 games against Miami,” Schad wrote on X.

The reporter broke down the record further, pointing out that Belichick went 1-6 against the Dolphins over his final seven meetings with the organization before falling to 0-1 against the Hurricanes.

The NFL portion of that stretch dates back to December 2020, when the Patriots suffered a 22-12 defeat in Miami.

Belichick’s only victory against the Dolphins over his final seven meetings came on Jan. 1, 2023, when New England secured a 23-21 victory at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots lost both meetings during Belichick’s final season in 2023, falling 24-17 in September before suffering a 31-17 defeat in October.

His recent trouble came under different circumstances, with North Carolina attempting to knock off the nation’s top-ranked college football program.

The Tar Heels gave Miami a legitimate challenge, with quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. throwing for 341 yards and four touchdowns against the Hurricanes.

But Miami running back Mark Fletcher Jr. scored a go-ahead 2-yard touchdown with 7:49 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Hurricanes then forced a crucial fumble before increasing their advantage to 38-28, holding on for a three-point victory.

Belichick’s team dropped to 4-4 on the season, while Miami improved to 8-0.

Patriots Prepare for Dolphins After Belichick’s Latest Miami Loss

Belichick’s defeat provides an interesting connection to his former franchise.

New England will face the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, looking to improve its 4-3 record under head coach Mike Vrabel.

Unlike Belichick’s struggles during his final years in Foxborough, the Patriots have recently had success against their AFC East rivals.

New England swept Miami during the 2025 season, earning a 33-27 road victory on Sept. 14 before a convincing 38-10 win in the regular-season finale on Jan. 4, 2026.

The Patriots will attempt to secure their third consecutive victory against the Dolphins on Sunday, via the team’s official Week 8 game preview.

The matchup also has a North Carolina connection through Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who played for the Tar Heels prior to breaking into the NFL in 2024.

Although Belichick never coached Maye in college, their respective paths are closely associated with the Patriots and North Carolina.

Belichick will look to rebound from consecutive narrow losses after UNC previously fell 31-30 to Syracuse on Oct. 24.

The Tar Heels will visit UConn on Nov. 7.