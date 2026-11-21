The New England Patriots have fallen behind more often this season.

An NFL scout assigned to cover them doesn’t like what that has brought out of Drake Maye.

The advance scout told Jason La Canfora of Casino.ca that chasing games has put the quarterback’s decision-making under a harsher light.

“I don’t like Maye when he has to play from behind, and that’s been happening a lot this season. He never had to do it last year.”

The scout’s view comes during a tough stretch for New England.

The Patriots are 5-5 at their bye after losing three of their past four games. Maye’s latest outing lasted one drive since he hurt his right leg on a sack against the Detroit Lions on November 15 and didn’t return.

His injury leaves the scout’s criticism hanging.

At least, Maye has shown he can bring the Patriots back in one big game this year. But he has also given opponents more chances to take the ball away in other vital situations.

Drake Maye’s Numbers Show the Risk of Chasing Games

Maye threw 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2025.

Through 10 games this season, he has 18 touchdown passes and 11 picks, according to his Patriots player profile. That’s a sharp alteration for a quarterback who helped New England reach the Super Bowl last season.

The splits fit part of the scout’s argument. NFL.com’s situational statistics show Maye has thrown nine touchdowns and six interceptions while trailing this year.

With the Patriots ahead, he has six touchdowns and two interceptions. Those totals alone can’t explain each decision or the pressure around him, but they exemplify where more of his mistakes have come.

New England has had trouble keeping that pressure off its quarterback.

In its bye-week review, the team reported a league-high 44 unblocked pressures through 10 weeks. The review also identified Maye’s turnovers as a concern while crediting him for producing big plays.

The November 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers captured both sides.

Maye threw three touchdowns, but he also threw three interceptions as New England lost 45-27. Afterward, he said he was disappointed in himself for putting the Patriots “in the hole” early.

Bills Comeback Gives Another View of Maye

The scout’s verdict has an exception worth remembering.

Against the Buffalo Bills on October 4, Maye took over with New England down 26-21 and 4:27 left. He led an eight-play, 73-yard drive and found Efton Chism III for the winning touchdown. The Patriots won 29-26, and Maye earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

He followed that game with a strong October, throwing 12 touchdowns during the month. The Patriots named him AFC Offensive Player of the Month. Maye has risen when a game demanded it; but the scout questions if he can do so consistently when New England must chase a score.

Maye can’t answer that question soon. ESPN reported that he fractured his right fibula. He will not need surgery, but his return this season isn’t known.