The New England Patriots have received troubling injury news about Drake Maye and A.J. Brown.

But the team additionally has a specific problem involving both players’ injuries.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Nov. 21 that New England is nearing its limit for injured reserve return designations. The situation could complicate how the Patriots handle their two injured stars.

“Both Drake Maye and AJ Brown normally would be candidates to land on injured reserve,” Schefter wrote.

However, he described New England’s circumstances as a “rare situation” because injuries have depleted the roster.

Both Drake Maye and AJ Brown normally would be candidates to land on injured reserve, but the Patriots are in a rare situation because they have been ravaged by injuries across the roster this season, and are already close to the limit of how many players they can designate for… https://t.co/85Dmfd2Dgk — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2026

The Patriots must weigh the need to free roster spots against the likelihood of bringing injured players back later this season.

Patriots Have Injured Reserve Decision Involving Drake Maye, A.J. Brown

According to ESPN’s Schefter and Mike Reiss, the Patriots have used five of their eight regular-season IR return designations.

Two more could be needed for wide receiver Romeo Doubs and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, who are expected to be candidates to return from their injuries.

That would mean New England has just one additional regular-season designation available.

Under NFL rules, players placed on injured reserve must miss at least four games before returning. Teams can use eight return designations during the regular season, with two more available in the postseason.

The issue creates a tricky choice for head coach Mike Vrabel.

Placing Maye or Brown on IR would free an active roster spot. However, bringing either back would require a valuable return designation.

Keeping them on the active roster would preserve that flexibility while leaving New England with fewer healthy players available.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson, who landed on injured reserve November 14 because of an illness, adds to the dilemma.

Vrabel had admitted the problem before Schefter’s latest report.

“If you pay attention, we don’t have too many spots left here to bring guys back on injured reserve,” Vrabel said Nov. 11.

Drake Maye’s Return Is Uncertain After Injury Update

The roster problem comes after ESPN reported Friday, Nov. 20, that Maye suffered a fractured right fibula during New England’s Nov. 15 loss to the Detroit Lions.

The quarterback won’t require surgery. Tests also revealed no additional ligament damage, so the prospect of a late-season return isn’t totally diminished.

Nevertheless, his availability appears unlikely, particularly if the Patriots fall out of playoff contention.

Brown may have a prolonged absence of his own.

The veteran receiver injured his hamstring against Detroit and is expected to miss multiple weeks. He has played just four games this season, catching 11 passes for 128 yards.

New England is 5-5 following consecutive losses to the Green Bay Packers and Lions.

The Patriots return to action against the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 29.

With seven regular-season games left, New England must determine which injured players offer the best chance of helping the team down the stretch.

Unfortunately for Vrabel and Co., that decision now involves the team’s starting quarterback, a top receiver and several other contributors.