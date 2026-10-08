Report: Cowboys Contacted Christian Gonzalez Amid Contract Dispute With Patriots

For New England Patriots fans, the Christian Gonzalez contract was the story that would not go away during the summer months. That included questions about whether the Patriots would pay what he’s worth, if he could be traded in the future, and if he could sit out.

Then, the Patriots and Gonzalez agreed to a contract extension. Everyone moved on and got ready for the regular season.

Still, it’s interesting now to see just how much interest there was in the dispute between Gonzalez and the Patriots. That included from the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys have been atrocious on defense in recent seasons and they know it. So, there have been some fairly extensive efforts to try and find a solution to the problem. That included reaching out to Joey Porter Jr. of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Training Camp before trading for him. That’s a story that Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated recently wrote about, including an interesting nugget that the Cowboys also contacted Gonzalez.

“They also first reached out to the Steelers on Porter early on in training camp, while making calls on corners with simmering contract situations (New England’s Christian Gonzalez was another),” Breer wrote. “Pittsburgh told Dallas that if a deal happened early in the season, the price would be high. It was too high, at the time, for the Cowboys for a player who had an expiring contract.”

Breer doesn’t get into details about what the Cowboys and Gonzalez would have spoken about. However, given the context, it likely seems to have been about what he’d want in a contract if they were to make a trade with the Patriots. That trade, of course, would never come to fruition.

The New England Patriots Eventually Extended Christian Gonzalez

When it was all said and done, the New England Patriots were able to extend Christian Gonzalez. So, for all the talk during the offseason, nothing ultimately changed. That is, other than how much Gonzalez is getting paid.

In the end, it was a 4-year, $135 million deal that the Patriots gave Gonzalez. That will pay him about $33.75 million annually. It also makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. His $33 million signing bonus was also a record for a cornerback.

The Patriots proved how much they value Gonzalez. Now, it’s a matter of getting the most out of his prime seasons.

The Patriots Need Gonzalez to Get Healthy

For as happy as everyone was when the Patriots paid Gonzalez, that doesn’t prevent injuries from happening. Unfortunately, that’s the case now for Gonzalez and the Patriots, as he battles a shoulder issue.

Gonzalez has now missed five practices in a row. That includes on Thursday, with the shoulder issue.

The injury cost Gonzalez the chance to play against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. That didn’t end up costing the Patriots that game. However, it is a massive blow that could absolutely hurt the Patriots in a future game.

That is particularly concerning given that Carlton Davis and Karon Prunty were also absent from practice on Thursday. So, the injuries are adding up in the secondary quickly.

Next up for the Patriots is a home game against the Las Vegas Raiders. There is still some hope that Gonzalez will be able to play. However, it’s easy to see why there might be some concern.