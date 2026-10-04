Patriots at Bills Inactives: Critical Defensive Star Among Scratches

The New England Patriots will be without corner Christian Gonzalez for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Gonzalez did not partake in practice all week, and now appears to be on the shelf for Sunday’s divisional matchup.

In addition to Gonzalez, corner Channing Canada is also inactive. This undoubtedly leaves the Patriots’ secondary very thin. Among other inactives are tackle Dametrious Crownover, tight end Tanner Arkin, defensive tackle Christian Barmore, and quarterback Behern Morton.

The Bills also have several inactive players for Sunday’s game. Wide receiver Skyler Bell, offensive lineman Ar’maj Reed-Adams, defensive lineman T.J. Sanders, outside linebacker Mike Danna, corner Christian Benford, and safety Jalon Kilgore.

Christian Gonzalez Absence Stings For Patriots

Perhaps the biggest piece of news here is that Gonzalez is inactive. He was listed as a non-participant for all three days of practice due to a shoulder injury. He was officially ruled out by coach Mike Vrabel at the end of the week.

Gonzalez has been a major part of the Patriots’ secondary this season when healthy. He has allowed just six receptions in coverage over the course of three games. When quarterbacks have targeted him, he has allowed a 44 overall passer rating. The playmaker also has five passes defended in just three games.

Gonzalez initially sprained his shoulder in the team’s week three contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was able to finish the game, but managed to tough it out. This added to what has been a difficult year for him on the injury front. The injury itself kept him completely out of practice for the week, which was a difficult blow for the Patriots.

Barmore is also dealing with a shoulder injury. He has been an anchor for the defensive line so far this season. The playmaker has a 52% defensive snap share. His statistics have shown how valuable he is. He has four tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble as well. His absence puts more pressure on Milton Williams and Cory Durden to perform.

Benford Absence Stings For Bills

Benford has been an impactful player for the Bills’ secondary in multiple ways. He has recorded 10 solo tackles and three passes defensed. His ability to perform well on the outside gives the team a solid boundary corner.

His injury occurred in Buffalo’s week three victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. He suffered a toe injury that forced him into a walking boot. He is not able to participate in Sunday’s contest either as a result. Now, both teams are missing their top secondary player.

Ultimately, both teams will be missing major defensive players. It will be interesting to see how each team can overcome these losses in what should be a divisional game for the ages.