The New England Patriots need Tommy DeVito to keep their season afloat.

Josh McDaniels put forth his feelings about the quarterback taking over.

When asked what DeVito does well, New England’s offensive coordinator pointed to his passing, mobility and approach.

“Arm strength is not a problem,” McDaniels said, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry on Nov. 25.

That endorsement lands as the Patriots will soon visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

With Drake Maye sidelined by a broken fibula, DeVito steps into a starting role for a 5-5 team that still has a shot to snag an AFC playoff spot.

Josh McDaniels Details What Tommy DeVito Brings to Patriots

McDaniels’ assessment went past a single physical trait.

“There’s a lot of things Tommy does well… He’s delivered the ball well all year… Arm strength is not a problem… He’s made plays with his legs. He’s a smart guy, and he’s a competitive guy,” McDaniels said, per Perry.

The comments give a fuller picture of what the coordinator values as he prepares DeVito to lead the offense, with McDaniels highlighting several ways the quarterback can help

His praise also reflects work that fans don’t see on Sundays.

And now, those traits face a stern test ahead. Practice performance can earn a coach’s trust. But sustaining drives against a defense prepping specifically for DeVito will determine how far that trust carries the offense.

DeVito has described a more involved week of preparation up to this point. During his Nov. 24 news conference, he said he was spending more meeting time with McDaniels and quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant to review the plan.

McDaniels has also asked about his preferences and comfort level.

“They know what I like and what I don’t like,” DeVito said.

Patriots Have a Different Passing Profile With Tommy DeVito

McDaniels’ confidence in DeVito’s arm means the offense should be fashioned around the throws he executes best.

In a Nov. 25 breakdown for Patriots.com, Evan Lazar noted that DeVito’s career average target depth is 6.7 yards. New England’s offense with Maye has averaged 10 yards this season.

Lazar also identified quick passes and routes breaking toward the middle as strengths for DeVito. His analysis suggests McDaniels could lean on those concepts as the Patriots adjust to their new starter.

The practical question is how he turns that ability into a productive game plan. Short completions can help set a rhythm. And DeVito’s legs could end up helping tremendously to keep possessions rolling when an initial read breaks down.

The value of McDaniels’ endorsement will ultimately come through whatever plan the Patriots go forward with, as the Patriots offensive coordinator sees the tools in DeVito that can work vs. opposing defenses.

Sunday brings the occasion to show how he intends to use them.