The New England Patriots have a quarterback problem.

One of their former running backs has a bold suggestion, as Danny Woodhead wants Aaron Rodgers to get a chance to play for Josh McDaniels.

After the Pittsburgh Steelers benched Rodgers, Woodhead posted a plea on X that pointed toward his former team.

“Please release Arod and let him play for my guy josh mcdaniels!!!” Woodhead wrote.

That pitch comes with New England preparing to start Tommy DeVito while Drake Maye recovers from a broken fibula. The Patriots remain in the AFC playoff race at 5-5, giving any quarterback discussion some import.

Danny Woodhead Pushes Aaron Rodgers and Josh McDaniels Pairing

Woodhead has firsthand experience in McDaniels’ offense.

The former Patriots back played under McDaniels during the 2012 season, when he rushed for 301 yards and four touchdowns. He added 40 catches for 446 yards and three scores, producing 747 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns.

Those numbers help explain why Woodhead’s endorsement carries a familiar connection for Patriots fans. He knows the demands of the offense and the coach he wants Rodgers to join.

Woodhead also caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady in Super Bowl XLVI. His appeal now centers on an accomplished quarterback having an opportunity with McDaniels.

The circumstances would be different. Rodgers would have to become available, and the Patriots would have to decide that adding him could improve their potential with seven regular-season games left.

Learning an offense during a playoff chase would present a tall task. But Woodhead’s enthusiasm is an endorsement of the pairing, assuming Rodgers could step right in.

Patriots Have Backed Tommy DeVito Amid Quarterback Questions

The Patriots’ public position has favored DeVito.

“I don’t think that’s something that’s going to happen here in the next few days,” coach Mike Vrabel said Monday about adding another quarterback, according to NFL.com.

That answer came amid questions about Daniel Jones, but it provides context for Woodhead’s suggestion. New England has been prepping its current quarterback to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

In his Nov. 25 game preview, Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar wrote that McDaniels would need to adjust the passing game for DeVito, whose strengths differ from Maye’s downfield approach.

Rodgers, meanwhile, has his own recent struggles. NFL.com reported that Pittsburgh will start Mason Rudolph against the Denver Broncos on Friday and leave Rodgers inactive.

The 42-year-old has thrown for 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions this season, with an 86.6 passer rating. Pittsburgh has lost two straight games.

The Patriots entered the week as the AFC’s No. 8 seed, one game behind Pittsburgh and the Cleveland Browns.