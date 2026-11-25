The New England Patriots have surfaced as a possible destination for Brandon Aiyuk, though his return to the NFL comes with questions that aren’t about just finding a team.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano mentioned New England while discussing the former All-Pro’s options in a Nov. 25 report with Jeremy Fowler.

“New England could use help, too,” Graziano wrote.

That puts the Patriots in the conversation as a potential fit. It also comes alongside Fowler’s reporting that teams have worries about how swiftly Aiyuk can contribute.

ESPN Mentions Patriots as Brandon Aiyuk Option

Aiyuk’s first scheduled visit as a free agent is with the Washington Commanders, according to reports. He cleared waivers after the San Francisco 49ers released him Nov. 23.

Graziano questioned how urgently Washington needs a receiver given the production of its current group. He also raised other potential destinations before mentioning New England.

The Patriots connection is a suggested fit. ESPN didn’t report that New England had scheduled a visit or entered negotiations with Aiyuk.

Fowler’s conversations around the league dumped some fuel on the fire that the 28-year-old could stay jobless for some time.

“I think he’s unemployed for a bit,” an NFC executive told Fowler.

Fowler identified health, conditioning and motivation as unresolved doubts. He noted those conversations took place before news of Aiyuk’s scheduled Washington visit, an important note as the receiver begins meeting with potential employers.

At 28, Aiyuk still could serve as a helpful piece for a team willing to assess his readiness. Fowler suggested a practice squad could bring him back, allowing a club to take a chance without handing him a big role ASAP.

Aiyuk’s Past Production Gives Patriots Grounds to Look

The appeal starts with what Aiyuk accomplished before his extended absence.

He earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2023, catching 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. That production preceded the four-year, $120 million extension he signed with San Francisco in 2024.

New England pursued Aiyuk in 2024 before withdrawing from trade talks, ESPN reported at the time.

His circumstances have changed sharply since then.

Aiyuk tore his ACL and MCL during the 2024 season and hasn’t played since. The 49ers placed him on the reserve/left squad list in December 2025. His reinstatement Nov. 9 began a two-week roster exemption that ended with his release, according to NFL.com.

The Patriots, meanwhile, are preparing to start Tommy DeVito with Drake Maye injured. Coach Mike Vrabel reiterated that commitment Nov. 23 as New England returned from its bye at 5-5.

Adding a receiver would require work from both the newcomer and a quarterback prepping for his own starting opportunity.

So, New England would need some evidence that Aiyuk can help its current offense before turning a him into a roster addition.