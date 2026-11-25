The New England Patriots traded for A.J. Brown to give their passing game what was hoped to be a big-time lift.

But his difficult first season has caused dubiety to rise that could follow the team into the offseason.

How much can New England count on him in 2027?

In its Nov. 25 mailbag, The Athletic described Brown’s season as a missed opportunity and warned about the years ahead.

“But the big problem to me is that Brown, 29, is about to leave his prime,” the outlet wrote.

A.J. Brown’s Age and Contract Add to Patriots’ Woes

The Athletic’s concern centers on time. This season was the Patriots’ chance to capitalize on Brown’s arrival before he reached his 30s.

Instead, injuries have consumed much of that opening.

“Instead, it’s effectively a lost season for Brown,” the outlet wrote, adding that there are “massive questions going into next year.”

The mailbag noted that Brown will be 30 next season and entering the final year of his contract with guaranteed money, making a tricky planning problem.

New England must decide how much responsibility to place on Brown while accounting for the possibility that injuries could interrupt a future season once again.

His track record gives the Patriots rationale for hope. Brown posted 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025, according to his official career statistics. He topped 1,400 receiving yards in both 2022 and 2023.

But those numbers also show the gap between his past production and his Patriots debut.

Through New England’s first 10 games, Brown has appeared in four, catching 11 passes for 128 yards without a touchdown, so the offense has simply waited for the impact the trade was supposed to provide.

Explosive plays haven’t been hard to come by, as Brown’s longest reception this season has gained 21 yards. He had 14 catches of at least 20 yards last season, compared with one so far in New England.

Patriots Need a Boost for Wide Receiver Room

The cost of acquiring Brown makes the uncertainty harder to absorb.

New England sent Philadelphia a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round selection, as the Patriots’ website detailed when the deal happened.

In his Nov. 24 mailbag, NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry ranked receiver first among five Patriots draft needs. He placed it ahead of interior offensive line, cornerback, linebacker and safety.

Perry also noted the frustration of still needing receiver help after surrendering a first-rounder for Brown.

Thus, New England has two tasks. One is helping Brown regain his production. The other is about building enough depth to withstand an absence that could occur down the line.

A rebound would hand Drake Maye the target the Patriots envisioned.

But until Brown delivers one, the front office may need to keep an eye out for help.