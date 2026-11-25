The New England Patriots have turned to Tommy DeVito.

He knows he can’t control which other quarterbacks fall into the conversation.

Asked about Daniel Jones and Jimmy Garoppolo potentially joining New England, DeVito pointed to the work that helped him earn his opportunity.

“Obviously, those decisions are definitely above my pay grade,” DeVito said during his Nov. 24 media availability.

His answer came as he prepared to lead the offense for his first start of the year with Drake Maye sidelined.

Tommy DeVito Addresses Veteran QB Talk Through Work and Trust

DeVito said his approach starts with showing teammates what he does each day.

“Like I said, all I do is try to work, put my best foot forward, be the first one in when I need to be, and just continue to grind or just earn my respect and trust and everything that way because that’s the only way you do it,” he said.

He described arriving before sunrise and leaving after dark. Those hours helped when he was still a backup, he said, because teammates could see the effort without needing an explanation.

“When you’re not in that role, it builds trust. It’s a comforting feeling,” DeVito said.

That routine also helped him grow close to receivers, including Mack Hollins. Shared schedules created time together and strengthened relationships before they needed to carry into games.

“Work, it’s undefeated,” DeVito said.

So, regardless of who the front office will or won’t sign, DeVito is about competition and bolstering trust inside the building.

Head coach Mike Vrabel had publicly backed him.

Specifically queried about Jones during his Nov. 23 news conference, Vrabel said, “Tommy’s our starter. Again, we’re excited about that.”

Vrabel also said he didn’t expect a quarterback addition in the next few days.

Patriots Give DeVito More Preparation and a Clear Message

DeVito now has more time with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant to review the game plan.

McDaniels has asked about his preferences and comfort level. DeVito said the coaches know his game through offseason practices, training camp and film.

“I like the plan so far,” he said.

Practice repetitions are different from getting thrown into the Detroit game suddenly. DeVito emphasized receiving actual snaps with the week’s plays and communicating with teammates about what they see.

He said teammates have embraced him and are confident since his first snap against the Lions.

“They have full trust in me, and that’s what I’ve tried to earn throughout OTAs, training camp, preseason and up until now,” he said.

The coaches’ instructions also gave him a understandable starting point.

“They want me to be me,” DeVito said. “I’m not going to try to be Drake Maye. I’m not going to try to be anybody else.”