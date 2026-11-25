The New England Patriots have emerged as a possibility for Aaron Rodgers in a prediction market after a report that the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to release their quarterback.

New England’s price in Kalshi’s Aaron Rodgers next-team market reached 13.7% at approximately 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 25, according to a screenshot of the market.

By 3:47 p.m. ET, it had eased to 10%.

The market had priced the Patriots near 1% before the sudden jump.

The timing followed Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Gerry Dulac’s report that the Steelers are expected to release Rodgers. No report has said the Patriots have contacted Rodgers or plan to sign him.

Steelers Release Report Sends Rodgers Market Into Motion

The Steelers announced late Tuesday that Rodgers would be inactive for Friday’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mason Rudolph is set to start in his place. Rodgers then appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday and said he learned of the decision from teammate Pat Freiermuth rather than coach Mike McCarthy.

“If you try to bench me, or don’t change the play-calling, you should release me,” Rodgers said.

Asked about returning to Pittsburgh, he added: “That ship has definitely sailed.”

Dulac reported that Rodgers’ comments hastened Pittsburgh’s expected decision. If the Steelers waive him, Rodgers would first be subject to waivers before he could become a free agent, NBC Sports reported.

Kalshi’s market asks for Rodgers’ next team before Dec. 1, 2026. That tight deadline matters since a Patriots contract would need to happen quickly for the New England outcome to pay out. And of course, prices are subject to shift at a whim.

Patriots Have an Opening at Quarterback, but Back DeVito

New England has motivation to monitor the quarterback market.

Drake Maye is sidelined by a broken fibula, and the 5-5 Patriots are preparing to start Tommy DeVito Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Patriots’ own preview puts New England one game behind the AFC’s final wild-card spots.

Still, coach Mike Vrabel has publicly supported DeVito. “Tommy’s our starter,” Vrabel said Monday, according to The Boston Globe.

Asked earlier this month whether the team needed outside quarterback help, Vrabel said he didn’t see that happening at the time, though the Patriots would continue discussing their options.

Former Patriots running back Danny Woodhead called Wednesday for Rodgers to play under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. His pitch shows why New England is part of the conversation.