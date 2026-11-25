Romeo Doubs returned to practice Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for the New England Patriots to activate the wide receiver from injured reserve.

With quarterback Drake Maye out indefinitely and A.J. Brown nursing a hamstring injury, the question for New England is how soon Doubs can join Tommy DeVito’s offense.

Patriots.com senior reporter Evan Lazar and Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit both confirmed the move. Doubs has not played since Oct. 18, when he landed hard on his right shoulder after a diving, 42-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter against the New York Jets. He sat out the rest of the 26-19 win.

The Patriots placed him on injured reserve the next day, a move that guaranteed at least four missed games, and Mike Vrabel offered no timeline for a return.

Patriots’ Romeo Doubs Season Production and Career Path

Doubs’ first game for New England produced nothing on the stat sheet: three targets and no catches in a season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks. A dropped pass on second-and-14 with the game tied in the fourth quarter became the lasting image.

In his next five games, Doubs piled up 14 catches for 261 yards and three touchdowns, an average of 18.6 yards per reception.

Doubs (pronounced “Dobbs”) is 26 years old, 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds. A two-time all-city selection at Thomas Jefferson High School in Los Angeles, he caught 225 passes for 3,322 yards and 26 touchdowns at Nevada, earning first-team All-Mountain West honors in 2020 and 2021.

The Green Bay Packers drafted him in the fourth round in 2022, 132nd overall. In 2025, he caught 55 passes for 724 yards, a career high in yardage, and scored six touchdowns. He has 216 catches for 2,685 yards and 24 touchdowns in 65 career games.

New England signed Doubs as an unrestricted free agent on March 12, filling a vacancy at receiver after releasing Stefon Diggs following one season. The four-year contract has a base value of $68 million and can reach $80 million with incentives.

Doubs also considered the Washington Commanders before choosing the Patriots.

“He has a lot of route variance that we liked,” Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said, according to Boston.com. Wolf added that Doubs can play multiple receiver positions.

New England Patriots’ Romeo Doubs Return Timeline and Tommy DeVito Fit

Doubs could return as soon as Sunday, when the Patriots visit the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12. RotoWire lists an estimated return date of Nov. 29. In October, Doubs hoped to return after the bye and was not expected to face a long-term absence, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The Patriots have 21 days to activate him, so Sunday is not a deadline. “Romeo maybe later in the week, but it’s too soon to tell right now,” Vrabel said Monday, as quoted by Boston.com. Doubs was on the field two days later.

Whenever Doubs returns, he steps into an offense without its starting quarterback. Maye suffered a fractured right fibula in the Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions and will miss at least six weeks, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Vrabel has named DeVito the starter for Sunday, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss and Adam Schefter.

DeVito replaced Maye in Munich, and the Patriots got two first downs on five possessions with him in the first half of the 35-10 loss. The offense “never really got going,” DeVito said, according to the Globe.

Doubs averaged 18.6 yards per catch before the injury, and Wolf has said he can line up at several receiver spots. The group around DeVito is thinner: Brown is likely to be out for “a little while,” according to Fowler, and Kyle Williams had only seven catches in eight games through Nov. 4.