Joe Milton III makes his first nationally televised start on Thanksgiving Day, and the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback gets it as the team that drafted him then traded him away, the New England Patriots, deals with its most severe quarterback crisis since Tom Brady left the team as a free agent after the 2019 season.

The strong-armed Milton gets the start on Thanksgiving Day against the Cowboys, the team that waived him before this season.

The Eagles (3-7) are 8.5-point road underdogs against Dallas (5-6), and Milton still hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass in two starts.

New England drafted Milton in the sixth round, No. 193 overall, in 2024, then sent him and a seventh-round pick to Dallas in April 2025 for a fifth-rounder. Milton wanted a bigger role and then-new coach Mike Vrabel did not see one for him, according to NBC Sports Boston.

His lone rookie appearance, a 23-16 finale win over a Buffalo team resting its starters, produced 241 yards and two touchdowns. Then New England signed veteran Joshua Dobbs, and Milton slid to third on the depth chart. The trade was “all about quarterback room dynamics,” ESPN’s Mike Reiss said, according to CBS News.

Now the Patriots lean on another backup. Maye fractured his right fibula in Germany on Nov. 15, and Tommy DeVito is set to start Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers.

DeVito, 28, is 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, an undrafted free agent out of Illinois with eight career starts, all for the Giants. He has completed 16 of 32 passes this season. Milton, 26, stands 6-foot-5 and 246 pounds and completed 29 passes for 310 yards in two starts, with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said Wednesday the plan will be built around DeVito, with the staff wanting to stay “in lockstep” with him on what he likes best, according to NBC Sports Boston. He also praised DeVito’s attitude and energy, according to ESPN.

McDaniels and quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant told DeVito to be himself. “They want me to be me,” DeVito said, according to theScore.

Joe Milton III’s Path From Cowboys Cut to Philadelphia Eagles Starter

Milton was born March 6, 2000, in Pahokee, Florida, and raised in Orlando, and is a cousin of former NFL receiver Anquan Boldin. He started five of Michigan’s six games in 2020, then transferred to Tennessee and threw for 2,813 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2023.

This preseason, he went 29-of-43 for 378 yards and three touchdowns, yet Dallas waived him Aug. 31, shortly after it claimed running back Emari Demercado off waivers. The Cowboys kept Sam Howell, who has started 18 games since 2022. “His understanding and grasp of the playbook is really, really good,” coach Brian Schottenheimer said, according to the Cowboys’ website.

The Eagles signed Milton off Dallas’ practice squad Oct. 16, after Jalen Hurts’ blood clots in his calf sidelined their starter. Tanner McKee started three games and went 0-3, and Milton got the job.

He lost to the New York Giants, 19-11, then beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 19-16, ending a seven-game losing streak. Milton has been sacked 10 times, and the Eagles have scored 30 points in his two games. Saquon Barkley called him “probably one of the best throwers of the football I’ve ever seen,” according to ESPN.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys: Joe Milton III’s Chances

Dak Prescott threw for 668 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception in Dallas’ last two games, and the Cowboys beat Philadelphia 38-21 in Week 7. The numberFire model gives Dallas a 79% chance of winning. All three writers picked the Cowboys, by scores of 30-16, 28-17 and 34-17.

Philadelphia’s opening is on defense and the ground. Dallas has allowed at least 20 points in 18 straight games, and Barkley has scored in four straight, according to VSIN. Milton called Prescott “a great big brother,” according to the Inquirer.

Kickoff is 4:30 p.m. EST Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game airs on FOX and streams on Tubi and FOX One.